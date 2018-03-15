ON AIR
DONATE!

Does universal health care have a future

Despite controlling the White House and Congress, Republicans have failed to repeal Obamacare. But they are chipping away. Some Democrats advocate universal coverage. So, what’s in store for this year’s midterm elections? Has either side come up with a way to cut costs? To achieve that goal, is it time for doctors to change their focus--away from health care to health itself?

Mar 15, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Ginny Schwingel from Santa Cruz is one of hundreds of people marching from Yokuts Park in Bakersfield to protest the access to health care. Photo credit: Henry A. Barrios (The Californian). 

Health care and politics 14 MIN, 56 SEC

In Washington, healthcare remains one of America’s most divisive issues.  We’ll get a preview of this year’s congressional election campaigns. Republicans will be railing against Obamacare, while some Democrats push for a  new plan called, “Medical Extra for All.” Meantime, we’ll look at the starkly different options from red states to blue states. We’ll ask, can billionaires Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon come up with a better solution to keep healthcare costs down, as they’ve claimed? 


Guests:
Mary Agnes Carey, Kaiser Health News (@maryagnescarey)
Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)

Health, not health care 21 MIN, 51 SEC

In his new book, “How Healing Works,” Dr. Wayne Jonas says we’re good enough at treating serious illness--after it’s happened. Now it’s time for a change. We can cut costs by focusing on prevention, reducing the need for expensive medicines, high-cost technology and intrusive operations.

Guests:
Wayne Jonas, General practitioner. Executive director of Samueli Integrative Health Programs, and a researcher at the National Institutes of Health. (@DrWayneJonas)

How Healing Works

Wayne Jonas

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz

