Does universal health care have a future

In his new book, “How Healing Works,” Dr. Wayne Jonas says we’re good enough at treating serious illness--after it’s happened. Now it’s time for a change. We can cut costs by focusing on prevention, reducing the need for expensive medicines, high-cost technology and intrusive operations.

Guests:

Wayne Jonas, General practitioner. Executive director of Samueli Integrative Health Programs, and a researcher at the National Institutes of Health. (@DrWayneJonas)