Ginny Schwingel from Santa Cruz is one of hundreds of people marching from Yokuts Park in Bakersfield to protest the access to health care. Photo credit: Henry A. Barrios (The Californian).
Does universal health care have a future
Despite controlling the White House and Congress, Republicans have failed to repeal Obamacare. But they are chipping away. Some Democrats advocate universal coverage. So, what’s in store for this year’s midterm elections? Has either side come up with a way to cut costs? To achieve that goal, is it time for doctors to change their focus--away from health care to health itself?
FROM THIS EPISODE
In Washington, healthcare remains one of America’s most divisive issues. We’ll get a preview of this year’s congressional election campaigns. Republicans will be railing against Obamacare, while some Democrats push for a new plan called, “Medical Extra for All.” Meantime, we’ll look at the starkly different options from red states to blue states. We’ll ask, can billionaires Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon come up with a better solution to keep healthcare costs down, as they’ve claimed?
Ginny Schwingel from Santa Cruz is one of hundreds of people marching from Yokuts Park in Bakersfield to protest views on access to health care. Photo credit: Henry A. Barrios (The Californian).
Guests:
Mary Agnes Carey, Kaiser Health News (@maryagnescarey)
Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)
In his new book, “How Healing Works,” Dr. Wayne Jonas says we’re good enough at treating serious illness--after it’s happened. Now it’s time for a change. We can cut costs by focusing on prevention, reducing the need for expensive medicines, high-cost technology and intrusive operations.
Guests:
Wayne Jonas, General practitioner. Executive director of Samueli Integrative Health Programs, and a researcher at the National Institutes of Health. (@DrWayneJonas)
Wayne Jonas
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz
More From To the Point
Parkland students take the lead on gun control Young people around the country are all fired up after the Parkland shooting. Veteran observers say they’re changing the atmosphere of debate about gun control. How realistic are their expectations about one of America’s most controversial issues?
Conservatives booed at CPAC Conservative columnist and political analyst Mona Charen was ready to fight at CPAC - the Conservative Political Action Conference. Now she says she was “glad to be booed.” On a special To the Point podcast, we’ll hear how her appearance went and why she and other conservatives feel betrayed by the Trump-Republican Party.
Ronen Bergman on Israel’s targeted assassinations Israeli intelligence agents now admit Palestinian leaders have been officially targeted for assassination--2700 times. Author Ronen Bergman talks about the unusual assassination tactics and how he recently challenged the Prime Minister of Poland over the country’s role in the Holocaust.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Will Orange County go from Red to Blue? On a recent evening, about two dozen friends and neighbors gathered at a house party in Irvine. They had come to meet Katie Porter, a Democrat who’s running for Congress… Read More
To flip the House, Democrats eye Orange County The Democratic Party sees the 2018 midterms as the first national referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency and an opportunity to regain control of the House of Representatives. And California is… Read More