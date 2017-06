In more than two hours of testimony before a Senate committee today, former FBI Director James Comey came close to calling the President who fired him a liar. The White House denied the claim and called it insulting, but Republican Senators did not challenge Comey’s truthfulness. Many questions remain: did the President try to obstruct a federal investigation? What was the role of Attorney General Jeff Sessions? What impact will Comey’s dramatic appearance have on the probe of Russia’s ongoing interference with US elections… and how to stop it?

