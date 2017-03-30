Fighting back famine in Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen

Republican Chairman Devin Nunes, with apparent help from the White House, has scuttled the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian meddling with last year's election. But the Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by North Carolina's Richard Burr, is vowing to be nonpartisan. He, along with Virginia's Mark Warner, the leading Democrat, have vowed to pursue the investigation, "wherever the intelligence leads it."

The committee started hearings today. Ali Watkins is national security reporter for BuzzFeed in Washington.

Guests:

Ali Watkins, BuzzFeed News (@AliWatkins)