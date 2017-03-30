Fighting back famine in Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen
In Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, there's an acute shortage of food and clean water, but the UN has received just a fraction of the money needed for the relief or prevention of famine. Will the Trump Administration push for budget cuts rather than make donations?
FROM THIS EPISODE
North Carolina's Republican legislature today reversed its controversial "bathroom bill." It required transgender people to use restrooms reserved for the gender identities on their birth certificates. As a result, the NCAA moved all its playoff games to other states, and both Duke and North Carolina had to play across the state line in South Carolina. David Graham who reports on politics for the Atlantic, has more on the repeal and response to it.
Guests:
David Graham, Atlantic magazine (@GrahamDavidA)
Seventy-million people are "food insecure." Famine has been declared already in one country and predicted in three more — in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. The UN set a deadline for tomorrow: $4.4 billion for food and water. Less than a tenth has been received despite drought, disease and warfare. The US has led the world in past disaster relief, but President Trump wants massive cuts, and his aides are asking why America should care in the first place. Meantime, humanitarian groups say Africa faces what could be "one of the biggest humanitarian crises since World War II."
Guests:
Jeffrey Gettleman, New York Times (@gettleman)
Ann Thomas, UNICEF (@UNICEF)
Elizabeth Bryant, World Food Programme (@WFP)
Chris Funk, UC Santa Barbara / US Geological Survey / Famine Early Warning Systems Network (@FEWSNET)
More:
Gettleman on drought and war heightening the threat of famine
UNICEF on drought stricken Somali, where water is the problem and the solution
World Food Programme on delivering food to famine-hit South Sudan
Famine Early Warning Systems Network on unprecedented emergency food assistance needs
Jeffrey Gettleman
Republican Chairman Devin Nunes, with apparent help from the White House, has scuttled the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian meddling with last year's election. But the Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by North Carolina's Richard Burr, is vowing to be nonpartisan. He, along with Virginia's Mark Warner, the leading Democrat, have vowed to pursue the investigation, "wherever the intelligence leads it."
The committee started hearings today. Ali Watkins is national security reporter for BuzzFeed in Washington.
Guests:
Ali Watkins, BuzzFeed News (@AliWatkins)