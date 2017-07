President Trump made clear on Wednesday in an interview with the New York Times, that he's unhappy with a lot of the people who work for him. He attacked his own attorney general, saying Jeff Sessions' recusal from the Russia investigation was "very unfair to the president." Trump didn't quite threaten to fire the special counsel Bob Mueller -- but he left open the possibility, and said it would be a particular violation if Mueller started looking into his family's finances beyond Russia. What is Trump so nervous about? We look at what it means to follow the Russian money and where it might lead us.

Guests:

Rosie Gray, Atlantic (@RosieGray)

Seva Gunitsky, University of Toronto (@SevaUT)

Robert Ray, Thompson and Knight LLP

David Corn, Mother Jones magazine (@DavidCornDC)

