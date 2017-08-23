Free speech and neo-Nazis

President Trump addressed a rally of screaming supporters last night in Phoenix — largely addressing his anger at news reports about his reaction to violence by what he called "both sides" in Charlottesville. CNN and other cable news networks broadcast every minute, even though the President said they didn't.

Josh Dawsey, White House reporter for Politico, says no matter the theme of the rally, Trump seems to turn it into a venting session about everything that bothers him.

