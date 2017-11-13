From broadcast to podcast!

ON AIR
To the Point is now a weekly podcast. Get a preview as Warren talks to Madeleine Brand about his new journey into podcasting. What issues does he plan to cover and how will he help us decide what is and what is not worth worrying about.  

Nov 13, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

To the Point is now a weekly podcast. Get a preview as Warren talks to Madeleine Brand about his new journey into podcasting. What issues does he plan to cover and how will he help us decide what is and what is not worth worrying about.  

Guests:
Madeleine Brand, Host, 'Press Play', @TheMadBrand

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

