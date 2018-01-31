Has the ‘Year of the Woman’ finally arrived?

It took women until 1920 to win the right to vote. But the Equal Rights Amendment failed to be ratified by enough states to become part of the Constitution. This year, workplace mistreatment, including sexual harassment, has exploded into the mainstream conversation. President Trump has become a lightning rod for anger about the repression of women. Massive marches and demonstrations are not the only consequences. Some 390 women are running for Congress--more than ever before. And record numbers are campaigning for state and local offices, too. For black women, equality is a matter of race, as well as gender, and they’re showing a willingness to take action.

Guests:

Debbie Walsh, Director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University (@DebbieWalsh58)

Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Columbia University, founder of African American Policy Forum (@sandylocks)