Has the ‘Year of the Woman’ finally arrived?
Women’s Rights are still not guaranteed by the Constitution, despite generations of effort. Will #MeToo, #TimesUp and backlash against President Trump make this a year of liberation? More women are running for office than ever before. And black women are especially energized. We’ll hear how times may be changing for women--in culture and at the ballot box.
It took women until 1920 to win the right to vote. But the Equal Rights Amendment failed to be ratified by enough states to become part of the Constitution. This year, workplace mistreatment, including sexual harassment, has exploded into the mainstream conversation. President Trump has become a lightning rod for anger about the repression of women. Massive marches and demonstrations are not the only consequences. Some 390 women are running for Congress--more than ever before. And record numbers are campaigning for state and local offices, too. For black women, equality is a matter of race, as well as gender, and they’re showing a willingness to take action.
Debbie Walsh, Director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University (@DebbieWalsh58)
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Columbia University, founder of African American Policy Forum (@sandylocks)
Ninety percent of US counties lack an abortion provider. Trump Administration policies threaten the reproductive rights of millions of women. Comedian Lizz Winstead talks about a series of telethons about the right to abortion, which she says is really “pro-life.”
Lizz Winstead, Lady Parts Justice (@lizzwinstead)
Warren Olney
Andrea Brody
