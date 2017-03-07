ON AIR
House Republicans release their Obamacare replacement

As two House committees take up "repeal and replacement" of "Obamacare," there may be life left in the Affordable Care Act after all.  Even Republicans are divided, and proposed changes won't make good on President Trump's promise to provide "health insurance for everybody."

Mar 07, 2017

WikiLeaks posts trove of alleged CIA hacking documents 6 MIN, 31 SEC

CIA hacking programs called "Umbrage" and "Weeping Angel" are part of the latest revelation of classified information by WikiLeaks. It's comparable in size to the cyber-dumps of Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden. Scott Shane, who is part of the team covering the story for the New York Times, says what may be the largest dump of documents in CIA history raises questions about how the government guards its own secrets.

Special thanks to Yael Even Or for production assistance.

Guests:
Scott Shane, New York Times (@ScottShaneNYT)

Does Obamacare have a future after all? 33 MIN, 16 SEC

For six years, Republicans in Congress have voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, long dubbed "Obamacare." Now, with majorities in both Houses and Donald Trump in the White House, the process is beginning today. But in both houses, the GOP is divided. One side worries that supporters of President Trump may be among the millions who lose health insurance. The other says the new plan doesn't go far enough and complain its toughest provisions won’t take effect until 2020. They call it "Obamacare Light." Nobody knows the possible cost yet — and, as we hear, politics will be more important than substance. 

Guests:
Jonathan Cohn, Huffington Post (@CitizenCohn)
Van Breeding, primary care physician (@vanbreedingmd)
Paul Howard, Manhattan Institute (@PaulHowardMI)
Judith Solomon, Center for Budget and Policy Priorities (@JudyCBPP)

More:
Cohn on the Republicans' bill to replace Obamacare
Howard on letting the states lead on Obamacare
Howard on allowing states to spend Medicaid dollars on other social services, tracking outcome
Center for Budget and Policy Priorities on billions in cost to states from House GOP Medicaid provisions

Sick

Jonathan Cohn

Lawsuit alleges thousands of ICE detainees were forced into labor 9 MIN, 22 SEC


Photo by Barnellbe

A lawsuit against private prisons has now been opened up to a class action that could involve some 60,000 undocumented workers. They've been detained by ICE at profit-making centers where many say they've been punished unless they perform labor for one dollar a day. Jackie Stevens, Director of Northwestern University's Deportation Research Clinic, has more.

Guests:
Jacqueline Stevens, Northwestern University

Citizenship in Question

Jacqueline Stevens and Benjamin N. Lawrance

