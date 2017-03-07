House Republicans release their Obamacare replacement

CIA hacking programs called "Umbrage" and "Weeping Angel" are part of the latest revelation of classified information by WikiLeaks. It's comparable in size to the cyber-dumps of Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden. Scott Shane, who is part of the team covering the story for the New York Times, says what may be the largest dump of documents in CIA history raises questions about how the government guards its own secrets.

Guests:

Scott Shane, New York Times (@ScottShaneNYT)