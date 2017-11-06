How politicized is the federal judiciary?
The US Supreme Court decided the Presidential election in the year 2000. The majority over-ruled the courts of Florida despite promises to uphold states rights. That was the first big story for this program. Today we look at what's happened since.
Yesterday's massacre at a Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, was "not fueled by racial or religious issues." Law enforcement attributes 26 deaths and 20 injuries to what's called an ongoing "domestic situation," apparently with the gunman's mother-in-law. Devin Patrick Kelley had been court martialed by the Air Force for assaulting his wife and child. Despite his background, he was armed with an assault-style rifle. He apparently killed himself. Juliette Kayyem is former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security. She runs a security consulting firm, appears on CNN and hosts the podcast, "Security Mom."
Juliette Kayyem, Kayyem Solutions (@juliettekayyem)
Juliette Kayyem
Our first topic on this program was the national crisis over Bush v. Gore, when the US Supreme Court decided the 2000 presidential election. Florida's state courts were summarily over-ridden — by Supreme Court justices who'd promised to uphold states' rights and by a 5-to-4 decision declared George W. Bush the winner. One dissenter called the majority "crudely partisan." On this last week before To the Point turns to podcasting only, we hear what's happening now. From the Supreme Court on down, President Trump has promised to choose judges from lists of conservative activists.
Jeffrey Toobin, New Yorker magazine / CNN (@JeffreyToobin)
Robert Barnes, Washington Post (@scotusreporter)
Zoe Tillman, BuzzFeed News (@ZoeTillman)
Ilya Shapiro, Cato Institute (@ishapiro)
Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)
Crown Prince bin Salman
Crown Prince bin Salman is in line to be the next King of Saudi Arabia, and he's tightened his grip on power with a weekend purge of 11 princes, four ministers and tens of former officials. The Royals are being held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, but all of the officials are being charged with "corruption." Professor Toby Jones at Rutgers University is author of Desert Kingdom: How Oil and Water Forged Modern Saudi Arabia.
Toby Jones, Rutgers University
Toby Craig Jones
Warren Olney
Katie Cooper
Sáša Woodruff
Andrea Brody
