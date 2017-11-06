Our first topic on this program was the national crisis over Bush v. Gore, when the US Supreme Court decided the 2000 presidential election. Florida's state courts were summarily over-ridden — by Supreme Court justices who'd promised to uphold states' rights and by a 5-to-4 decision declared George W. Bush the winner. One dissenter called the majority "crudely partisan." On this last week before To the Point turns to podcasting only, we hear what's happening now. From the Supreme Court on down, President Trump has promised to choose judges from lists of conservative activists.

Guests:

Jeffrey Toobin, New Yorker magazine / CNN (@JeffreyToobin)

Robert Barnes, Washington Post (@scotusreporter)

Zoe Tillman, BuzzFeed News (@ZoeTillman)

Ilya Shapiro, Cato Institute (@ishapiro)

Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)