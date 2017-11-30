How Putin helped Trump win

In the days of the Soviet Union, the KGB was looking for American contacts who might be useful at some time in the future. In 1977, Donald Trump came to their attention when he married his first wife, Ivana Zelnícková, a citizen of the Soviet ally, Czechoslovakia. He fit the KGB's personality profile perfectly. How much information did the former KGB have on then businessman Donald Trump? What did he learn from his interviews with the former British spy Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous dossier? Was there "collusion" between the trump campaign and Vladimir Putin's Kremlin? Why has the President never said a bad word about his Russian counterpart? In his new book, Collusion, former Moscow bureau chief for the Guardian Luke Harding lays to waste any doubt that the Kremlin aided Trump to become President of the United States.

Collusion Luke Harding