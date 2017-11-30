ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

How Putin helped Trump win

In his new book Collusion former Moscow bureau-chief for the Guardian, Luke Harding, lays to waste any doubt that the Kremlin aided Donald J. Trump to become President of the United States.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 30, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the days of the Soviet Union, the KGB was looking for American contacts who might be useful at some time in the future.  In 1977, Donald Trump came to their attention when he married his first wife, Ivana Zelnícková, a citizen of the Soviet ally, Czechoslovakia. He fit the KGB's personality profile perfectly.  How much information did the former KGB have on then businessman Donald Trump? What did he learn from his interviews with the former British spy Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous dossier? Was there "collusion" between the trump campaign and Vladimir Putin's Kremlin? Why has the President never said a bad word about his Russian counterpart?  In his new book, Collusion, former Moscow bureau chief for the Guardian Luke Harding lays to waste any doubt that the Kremlin aided Trump to become President of the United States.

Collusion

Luke Harding

Guests:
Luke Harding, Guardian, @lukeharding1968

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Why is LA traffic so bad? And is it getting worse?
For The Curious Blog

Why is LA traffic so bad? And is it getting worse? Traffic in Los Angeles is getting worse and the amount of time people spend in their keeps going up year after year. The main driving force, according to UCLA urban… Read More

Nov 30, 2017

UCSB grad students walk out to protest GOP tax plan
For The Curious Blog

UCSB grad students walk out to protest GOP tax plan “Hey hey! Ho ho! Tax hikes have got to go!” Graduate students at UCSB walked out of their classes, office hours and research labs today to protest the House GOP… Read More

Nov 29, 2017

How to get out of your creative rut and find your audio playground
For The Curious Blog

How to get out of your creative rut and find your audio playground David Foster Wallace wrote that the path out of a rut is “to work your way somehow back to your original motivation – fun.” At last month’s KCRW IPP workshop,… Read More

Nov 29, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed