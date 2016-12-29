How the gig economy is changing the way we view work
The freelance workforce is growing exponentially, with companies like Uber, Lyft, and Etsy driving the trend, as well as corporations increasingly outsourcing work. Guest host Barbara Bogaev looks at what happens when we all become our own bosses -- especially as we near retirement.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Today Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had helped broker a ceasefire agreement between the Syrian regime and some opposition rebels in the long-running civil war. Russia and Turkey will oversee the ceasefire, which is due to take place across most of Syria starting at midnight tonight. Borzou Daragahi, Middle East correspondent for Buzzfeed, says Russia's involvement is increasing its influence in the region.
Guests:
Borzou Daragahi, BuzzFeed News (@borzou)
We are fast becoming a nation of freelancers, temps and on-call hired help. In 2015 nearly 16% of workers had freelance jobs, a 10% jump from a decade ago. In fact, all of the net employment growth between 2005 and 2015 came from what's now referred to as the sharing or gig economy. Nearly a third of American workers have some kind of non-traditional gig, and by 2025 freelancers could make up half the workforce. This seismic shift away from 9-to-5 employment offers freedom and flexibility, but it comes with a steep price: few benefits, low wages, and little protection for the older workers who are increasingly drawn to the hustle. As the gig economy grows, will labor policy and protections keep up? We talk about the winners and losers in a world where more people are their own boss.
Guests:
Karen Foshay, KCRW (@karenfoshay)
Arun Sundararajan, New York University (@digitalarun)
Andrew Keen, tech-industry commentator (@ajkeen)
Jared Meyer, Foundation for Government Accountability (@JaredMeyer10)
More:
Krueger on the rise and nature of alternative work in the US, 1995-2015
Foshay on the future of work
Keen's 'The Internet Is Not the Answer'
Meyer on Clinton, the Democrats and the gig economy
Meyer's 'Uber-Positive: Why Americans Love the Sharing Economy'
Arun Sundararajan
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a very public fanboy of China. His wife is Chinese American, he's traveled to the country many times, made friends with high placed Chinese leaders, and even learned Mandarin. His company, however, has been much quieter about its plans to get into the Chinese market, where it's been blocked by the government since 2009. Now Facebook has reportedly developed a new kind of censoring software which would prevent posts from appearing in some user's news feeds. That could clear the path to China, but at what cost to free speech?
Kara Alaimo says even a censored Facebook might be better for free speech than no Facebook at all. A professor at Hofstra University, she's author of Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication.
Guests:
Kara Alaimo, Hofstra University (@karaalaimo)
Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street
Kara Alaimo