How the gig economy is changing the way we view work

We are fast becoming a nation of freelancers, temps and on-call hired help. In 2015 nearly 16% of workers had freelance jobs, a 10% jump from a decade ago. In fact, all of the net employment growth between 2005 and 2015 came from what's now referred to as the sharing or gig economy. Nearly a third of American workers have some kind of non-traditional gig, and by 2025 freelancers could make up half the workforce. This seismic shift away from 9-to-5 employment offers freedom and flexibility, but it comes with a steep price: few benefits, low wages, and little protection for the older workers who are increasingly drawn to the hustle. As the gig economy grows, will labor policy and protections keep up? We talk about the winners and losers in a world where more people are their own boss.

Guests:

Karen Foshay, KCRW (@karenfoshay)

Arun Sundararajan, New York University (@digitalarun)

Andrew Keen, tech-industry commentator (@ajkeen)

Jared Meyer, Foundation for Government Accountability (@JaredMeyer10)

