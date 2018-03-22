How to fix the future
Silicon Valley has been the driver of tech innovation that has changed the world. But there’s been a backlash. Other countries are showing the way to transparency, enhanced privacy and consumer protection. In the meantime, will Facebook and Google help protect this year’s U.S. elections from Russian hacking?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook have created a new industrial order. But the Internet has also been a force for disruption, and they are being called to account. In his latest book, British author and entrepreneur Andrew Keen travels the world to find, “How to Fix the Future.” Countries as different as Germany and India are creating ways to restore the original promise of digital technology. Will the titans of Silicon Valley start serving the public good? Do we need more regulation?
Guests:
Andrew Keen, tech-industry commentator (@ajkeen)
Andrew Keen
Facebook and Google are taking heat for Russian influence in last year’s U.S. election. They claim they’re slowing the spread of fake news. But, can they do it when consumers choose to believe what they want to?
Poster protesting Russian meddling. Photo credit: Cody Williams.
Guests:
Issie Lapowsky, Wired (@issielapowsky)
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz
More From To the Point
Does universal health care have a future? Despite controlling the White House and Congress, Republicans have failed to repeal Obamacare. But they are chipping away. Some Democrats advocate universal coverage. So, what’s in store for this year’s midterm elections? Has either side come up with a way to cut costs? To achieve that goal, is it time for doctors to change their focus--away from health care to health itself?
Parkland students take the lead on gun control Young people around the country are all fired up after the Parkland shooting. Veteran observers say they’re changing the atmosphere of debate about gun control. How realistic are their expectations about one of America’s most controversial issues?
Conservatives booed at CPAC Conservative columnist and political analyst Mona Charen was ready to fight at CPAC - the Conservative Political Action Conference. Now she says she was “glad to be booed.” On a special To the Point podcast, we’ll hear how her appearance went and why she and other conservatives feel betrayed by the Trump-Republican Party.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Heavy rains bring mandatory evacuations Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for a number of communities in Los Angeles County as an intense storm system continues to make its way across the Southland. Periods of… Read More
Facing uncertainty in the US, a Dreamer moves to Mexico Undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as kids may feel like they are in never-ending limbo. President Trump wants to phase out the deferred action for childhood arrivals… Read More