How to fix the future

Silicon Valley has been the driver of tech innovation that has changed the world. But there’s been a backlash. Other countries are showing the way to transparency, enhanced privacy and consumer protection. In the meantime, will Facebook and Google help protect this year’s U.S. elections from Russian hacking?

Mar 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Google's self-driving car. Photo credit: Flickr.

How to fix the future 34 MIN, 47 SEC

Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook have created a new industrial order.  But the Internet has also been a force for disruption, and they are being called to account. In his latest book, British author and entrepreneur Andrew Keen travels the world to find, “How to Fix the Future.” Countries as different as Germany and India are creating ways to restore the original promise of digital technology.  Will the titans of Silicon Valley start serving the public good? Do we need more regulation?

Guests:
Andrew Keen, tech-industry commentator (@ajkeen)

How to Fix the Future

Andrew Keen

Russians again? 15 MIN, 35 SEC

Facebook and Google are taking heat for Russian influence in last year’s U.S. election. They claim they’re slowing the spread of fake news. But, can they do it when consumers choose to believe what they want to?


Poster protesting Russian meddling. Photo credit: Cody Williams.

Guests:
Issie Lapowsky, Wired (@issielapowsky)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz

