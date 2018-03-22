Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook have created a new industrial order. But the Internet has also been a force for disruption, and they are being called to account. In his latest book, British author and entrepreneur Andrew Keen travels the world to find, “How to Fix the Future.” Countries as different as Germany and India are creating ways to restore the original promise of digital technology. Will the titans of Silicon Valley start serving the public good? Do we need more regulation?

Guests:

Andrew Keen, tech-industry commentator (@ajkeen)