Indictments and partisan gridlock in Russia probe

One-time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was in court today to face charges including money laundering and conspiracy against the United States to avoid paying taxes. Also today, a low-level aide pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about trying to set up a meeting with Russians and the Trump campaign. We look for connections. 

Oct 30, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Manafort indicted, adviser pleaded guilty for lying to FBI 39 MIN, 32 SEC

President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, appeared in court today on charges including money laundering to evade taxes. The President tweeted it all happened "years ago," before Manafort joined his campaign. But Democrats speculate that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is pressuring Manafort to testify about Russian meddling in last year's campaign. Democrats are worried that the President might fire Robert Mueller. At today's White House briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied that. Also today, one of the President's foreign advisors pled guilty to lying to the FBI about efforts to set up a meeting with Russians and the Trump campaign about "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

Guests:
Philip Bump, Washington Post (@pbump)
Elizabeth Holtzman, former congresswoman and author
Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist (@MZHemingway)
Elana Schor, Politico (@eschor)
Betsy Woodruff, Daily Beast (@woodruffbets)

More:
Bump on how a Trump advisor tried to work with the Russian government
Holtzman on whether Trump could pardon himself in the Russia probe
Hemingway on the 10 most important reported claims about the Steele Dossier on Russia
Schor on partisan differences over conclusion of Russia probe
Betsy Woodruff on Mueller probe hitting Democratic powerhouses too

The ecstasy and pain of the Dodgers-Astros World Series 10 MIN, 14 SEC

Ten innings… But how many pitching changes… how many lead changes… how many home runs? After last night's fifth game, the Astros lead the Dodgers three games to two in the World Series.


Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman  celebrates with teammates after
hitting the game-winning RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning
in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
Photo by Thomas B. Shea/USA Today

Steven Goldman, host of the Infinite Inning podcast, calls last night's game "baseball's answer to Game of Thrones."

Guests:
Steven Goldman, baseball writer (@GoStevenGoldman)

Forging Genius

Steven Goldman

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Devan Schwartz
Sáša Woodruff
Evan George

