Indictments and partisan gridlock in Russia probe

President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, appeared in court today on charges including money laundering to evade taxes. The President tweeted it all happened "years ago," before Manafort joined his campaign. But Democrats speculate that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is pressuring Manafort to testify about Russian meddling in last year's campaign. Democrats are worried that the President might fire Robert Mueller. At today's White House briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied that. Also today, one of the President's foreign advisors pled guilty to lying to the FBI about efforts to set up a meeting with Russians and the Trump campaign about "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

Guests:

Philip Bump, Washington Post (@pbump)

Elizabeth Holtzman, former congresswoman and author

Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist (@MZHemingway)

Elana Schor, Politico (@eschor)

Betsy Woodruff, Daily Beast (@woodruffbets)

