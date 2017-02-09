Photo: Netherlands' soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017. (Ints Kalnins/Reuters)
Insecurity on NATO's borders
In Eastern Europe, Vladimir Putin is stirring many pots at the same time, while President Trump and his foreign policy team face a steep learning curve. We hear what that could mean for economic sanctions against Russia—and for military action in several countries.
Ethics laws prohibit federal officials from using their office for "endorsement of any product, service or enterprise." Today, in an interview with Fox News, White House official Kellyanne Conway said of Ivanka Trump's clothing line, "This is just, it's a wonderful line. I own some of it. I fully – I'm just going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody. You can find it online."
Matea Gold, who covers money and politics for the Washington Post, says the comments raise larger questions about the message being sent from the White House.
Guests:
Matea Gold, Washington Post (@mateagold)
Fighting has flared again in Eastern Ukraine, and NATO allies are playing military chess with Russia there, in the Balkans and in the Baltics as well. President Trump’s support for NATO — only if members "pay their fair share" — has undermined confidence in American leadership. Vladimir Putin appears to be taking advantage of local disputes as well as the uncertainty in Washington. Will the President agree to modify economic sanctions — despite opposition from powerful members of his own Republican Party?
Guests:
Susan Glasser, Politico (@sbg1)
John Schindler, New York Observer (@20committee)
Derek Chollet, German Marshall Fund (@derekchollet)
Robert English, University of Southern California
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos is locked in a van that is stopped in the street
by protesters outside the ICE office in Phoenix on Feburary 8, 2017.
Photo by Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic
Garcia's 16-year-old son (C) is among the protestors
Protests broke out last night in Phoenix, Arizona, where immigration officials arrested Guadalupe García de Rayos. She had showed up to check in at the immigration office as she's done regularly for eight years — since she was picked up in a work-place raid for using a fake Social Security Card. Until yesterday, it was just a formality; she's been allowed to leave. This time was different, and today, she was deported. Daniel González, who covers immigration, Latino issues and minority communities for the Arizona Republic, has been following the story.
Guests:
Daniel González, Arizona Republic (@azdangonzalez)