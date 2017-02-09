Insecurity on NATO's borders

Ethics laws prohibit federal officials from using their office for "endorsement of any product, service or enterprise." Today, in an interview with Fox News, White House official Kellyanne Conway said of Ivanka Trump's clothing line, "This is just, it's a wonderful line. I own some of it. I fully – I'm just going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody. You can find it online."

Matea Gold, who covers money and politics for the Washington Post, says the comments raise larger questions about the message being sent from the White House.

Matea Gold, Washington Post (@mateagold)