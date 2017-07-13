Photo: A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq, (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)
Producers:
Sáša Woodruff
Andrea Brody
Yael Even Or
Iraqi forces declare victory over ISIS in Mosul
Western backed Iraqi forces have struck a blow against the Islamic State by devastating half the city of Mosul, leaving more than 700,000 refugees. Will the US and other allies help to rebuild — as ISIS violence continues?
President Trump renewed ties with Europe today in Paris, where he's gone to celebrate Bastille Day with French President Emanuel Macron. He also made his first public comment about the growing controversy over his son Donald, Jr.
Vivian Salama is White House reporter for the Associated Press, in Paris with President Trump. She has more on the president’s comments about his son and his discussions with Macron.
Guests:
Vivian Salama, Associated Press (@vmsalama)
The Islamic State is mostly gone from the ancient city of Mosul after what some veterans call "the toughest urban warfare since World War II." Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has declared victory, but half his second largest city is in ruins. Thousands are dead; more than 700,000 are refugees. Nobody thinks peace is at hand — while ISIS still holds the Syrian city of Raqqa and fosters violence in other places, too. Will the US and other western countries help rebuild Mosul — while Kurds, Turks and other factions struggle for power?
Guests:
Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times (@rcallimachi)
James Dobbins, RAND Corp (@Jim_Dobbins)
Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, Middle East Forum (@ajaltamimi)
Robert Malley, International Crisis Group (@Rob_Malley)
More:
Callimachi on the remnants of three years of ISIS rule in Mosul
Dobbins on rolling back the Islamic State
Al-Tamimi on his travels to Mosul
Malley on the war after the war
Moments before Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shows his GOP caucus his latest version of healthcare reform, two moderate Republicans offered another plan. South Carolina's Lindsey Graham told CNN, "We're going to support Mitch's efforts with his with his new plan, but we want an alternative and we all see which one can get 50 votes. We're not undercutting Mitch. He's not undercutting us." Josh Barro, senior editor at Business Insider and host of KCRW's Left, Right and Center, considers likely Democratic and Republican reaction to the new bills.
Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)