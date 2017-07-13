Iraqi forces declare victory over ISIS in Mosul

President Trump renewed ties with Europe today in Paris, where he's gone to celebrate Bastille Day with French President Emanuel Macron. He also made his first public comment about the growing controversy over his son Donald, Jr.

Vivian Salama is White House reporter for the Associated Press, in Paris with President Trump. She has more on the president’s comments about his son and his discussions with Macron.

Guests:

Vivian Salama, Associated Press (@vmsalama)