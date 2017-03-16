Is America turning its back on the world?

Sebastian Gorka is called the Presidents "top counter-terrorism advisor" and he's a major supporter of the controversial travel ban. But at one of January's inaugural festivities he wore a medal in his lapel that raised questions about a possible affiliation with an anti-Semitic group. Now he faces questions about his own right to citizenship.



Photo: Sebastian Gorka/Facebook

Earlier this year on Fox News, Gorka defended the travel ban, saying that the president was elected to protect the US. "The idea that we allow anybody into this country is an act of political suicide. If the word nation is to have a meaning, every nation has the right to decide who comes into our country." Larry Cohler-Esses, editor for special projects at Forward, a news organization covering political and cultural issues for Jewish readers, picks up the story from there.

Guests:

Larry Cohler Esses, The Forward (@cohleresses)

More:

Gorka denies report of his affiliations with Vitézi Rend

