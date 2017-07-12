Photo: Donald Trump, Jr. speaking with supporters of his father, Donald Trump, at a campaign rally at the Sun Devil Fitness Center at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, October 27, 2016. (Gage Skidmore)
Is Trump, Jr. email evidence of Russian collusion?
The President's son has now been caught up in the maelstrom over Russian interference in last year's campaign. We hear how he explains his involvement in an ongoing scandal with profound consequences for American democracy.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Christopher Wray, nominated to head the FBI, told a Senate committee today he was not asked to pledge political "loyalty" to the president and that he never would.
John Bresnahan, who is following Wray's confirmation for Politico, says when several senators raised the issue of independence Wray repeatedly affirmed that his values are to the constitution and rule of law rather than loyalty to the president.
Guests:
John Bresnahan, Politico (@BresPolitico)
After releasing a chain of e-mails, the President’s son stands accused of participating in Russia’s assault on American democracy. Last night he told Sean Hannity, he "probably would have done things a little differently," but even with "20-20 hindsight" he didn’t do anything wrong.
In response to Washington talk about possible crime — even treason — he says no serious information was even exchanged. What’s been revealed about Russia’s subversive activities? How much will it matter to the President’s base of supporters?
Guests:
Jo Becker, New York Times (@jo_becker)
Norman Eisen, Brookings Institution (@NormEisen)
T.A. Frank, Vanity Fair (@TAFrank)
Nicholas Burns, Harvard Kennedy School of Government (@RNicholasBurns)
Steve Hall, CIA (retired) (@StevenLHall1)
More:
Becker on how the New York Times connected the dots on Trump, Jr. and Russia
Becker on e-mails that detail how Trump Jr. came to meet with a Kremlin-connected lawyer
CREW calls for investigation into Trump-Russia financial ties
Eisen on the role of special counsels and the Russia probe
Frank on the Left, Right and Trump's involvement with Russia
For several years, scientists have been watching a crack 120 miles long on the Antarctic Peninsula. Now it's produced one of the largest icebergs ever recorded. Eric Rignot is a professor of Earth System Science at the University of California at Irvine, and a principal scientist for the Radar Science and Engineering Section at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Rignot says the calving provides a glimpse of Planet Earth's future.
Guests:
Eric Rignot, University of California, Irvine (@erignot)