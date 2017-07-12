Christopher Wray, nominated to head the FBI, told a Senate committee today he was not asked to pledge political "loyalty" to the president and that he never would.

John Bresnahan, who is following Wray's confirmation for Politico, says when several senators raised the issue of independence Wray repeatedly affirmed that his values are to the constitution and rule of law rather than loyalty to the president.

Guests:

John Bresnahan, Politico (@BresPolitico)