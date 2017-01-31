Is Trump waging a war on science?

President Trump is shaking up the National Security Council. Over the weekend he made the unusual move to give his political strategist, Steve Bannon, a seat on the NSC Principals Committee, while the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Director of National Intelligence lost their seats on the committee, although they're welcome to wander in.



Chief White House strategist Steve Bannon (C) sits with White House

National Security Adviser Michael Flynnat the White House, January 27, 2017

Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters



These moves have veterans of national security concerned. That includes David Rothkopf, CEO and editor of Foreign Policy magazine, and author of two histories of the NSC, Running the World and last year's National Insecurity.

