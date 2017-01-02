Money for nothin': The case for universal basic income

Looking back now, 2016 seems to be the year so many of us got so much so wrong: Brexit, Trump, low-fat dairy, Ken Bone for heaven's sake. Prognosticating has never been something humans excel at. Chuck Klosterman has some ideas about why we go so far off the mark when we try to imagine the future in science or culture or politics. But, of course, there's a pretty good chance he's wrong too. He's author of But What If We're Wrong? Thinking about the Present as though It Were the Past, and he's going to help us think about 2017 like it's the past.

Chuck Klosterman, American author and essayist (@cklosterman)