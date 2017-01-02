Money for nothin': The case for universal basic income
Universal basic income is an idea people on both the Left and Right have kicked around for decades. But it has newfound currency because of the gig economy and automation replacing workers. On this special rebroadcast of To the Point, guest host Barbara Bogaev discusses the pros and cons of Uncle Sam cutting everyone a check.
Get ready to hear more a lot more about religious issues in 2017. White religious voters in large part helped Donald Trump win the White House. Early this year, the Trump Administration, backed by a Republican Congress, will take up pending religious liberty questions in all three branches of government. That’s according to Emily Green of The Atlantic.
Emma Green, Atlantic magazine (@emmaogreen)
What if the government guaranteed everyone a basic amount of income, regardless whether you work or not, let's just say $10,000. If you were broke, at least it could help pay for a roof over your head. If you didn't need it, you could put it away for an emergency. This idea has been kicking around since the 18th Century, with some famous proponents including Martin Luther King, Jr. Some famous conservative economists like Milton Friedman, who called it a negative income tax. This money would take the place of welfare, unemployment, maybe even housing vouchers and food stamps, all of which are costly and require big administrative costs.
Andy Stern, Service Employees International Union (@AndyStern_DC)
Robert Greenstein, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (@GreensteinCBPP)
Veronique de Rugy, George Mason University (@veroderugy)
Dylan Matthews, Vox (@dylanmatt)
Looking back now, 2016 seems to be the year so many of us got so much so wrong: Brexit, Trump, low-fat dairy, Ken Bone for heaven's sake. Prognosticating has never been something humans excel at. Chuck Klosterman has some ideas about why we go so far off the mark when we try to imagine the future in science or culture or politics. But, of course, there's a pretty good chance he's wrong too. He's author of But What If We're Wrong? Thinking about the Present as though It Were the Past, and he's going to help us think about 2017 like it's the past.
Chuck Klosterman, American author and essayist (@cklosterman)
