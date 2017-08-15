ON AIR


North Korea and Trump diplomacy

Kim Jung Un has backed away from his plan to target missiles near Guam. Is that the result of President Trump's tough talk? Former Defense Chief Leon Panetta says, "It's not time to declare victory, yet." We talk with him and others. 

Aug 15, 2017

CEO's dropping like flies from Trump manufacturing council 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Yesterday, the black CEO of Merck & Co. resigned from a White House business group that advises President Trump.  He was protesting the president's failure to condemn racism in stronger terms.  He's been followed by the CEO's of UnderArmour, Intel Corp and the Alliance for American Manufacturing.  The president has tweeted, that they are "grandstanders." Jeff Green, who reports for Bloomberg on management and diversity, says pressure is building for other CEO's to follow suit.

Guests:
Jeff Green, Bloomberg (@JeffAGreen)

Is North Korea backing down? 33 MIN, 44 SEC

Kim Jung Un now says he won't send four missiles toward the territory of Guam, apparently easing the threat of nuclear war -- at least for the moment. That comes in the aftermath of President Trump's threat to rain "fire and fury" down on North Korea, backed up by US military leaders. The US and South Korea still plan annual military exercises later this month — regarded as hostile by both North Korea and China. We ask former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and others if tough talk and that kind of action are working.

Guests:
Leon Panetta, Panetta Institute for Public Policy
Julian Borger, Guardian of London (@julianborger)
Gordon G. Chang, Daily Beast / Forbes (@GordonGChang)
Bruce Ackerman, Yale Law School

More:
Borger on Trump's rhetoric on North Korea, void of US diplomacy
Borger on experts warning that US faces critical moment to negotiate with North Korea
Chang on Trump caving to China on trade because of North Korea
Chang on Trump not being 'dangerous' enough on North Korea

Nuclear Showdown

Gordon G. Chang

Pros and cons of 'doxxing' white supremacists 9 MIN, 29 SEC


Photo by Louise Palanker

When a picture of him carrying a torch this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia turned up on the Twitter account @YesYoureRacist, a cook at a hot dog restaurant in Berkeley, California was fired. Two universities condemned white supremacy after students were identified the same way.  Those are examples of the power of "doxxing" — which Daryle Lamont Jenkins has been doing for 17 years — starting long before Twitter existed.  He’s executive director of One People’s Project.

Guests:
Daryle Lamont Jenkins, One People's Project (@DLamontJenkins)

CREDITS

Photo: Kim Jon Un (petersnoopy) and Donald Trump (Gage Skidmore)

Producers:
Luke Vander Ploeg
Andrea Brody
Evan George

