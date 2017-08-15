North Korea and Trump diplomacy

Yesterday, the black CEO of Merck & Co. resigned from a White House business group that advises President Trump. He was protesting the president's failure to condemn racism in stronger terms. He's been followed by the CEO's of UnderArmour, Intel Corp and the Alliance for American Manufacturing. The president has tweeted, that they are "grandstanders." Jeff Green, who reports for Bloomberg on management and diversity, says pressure is building for other CEO's to follow suit.
Guests:
Jeff Green, Bloomberg (@JeffAGreen)