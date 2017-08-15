North Korea and Trump diplomacy

Kim Jung Un now says he won't send four missiles toward the territory of Guam, apparently easing the threat of nuclear war -- at least for the moment. That comes in the aftermath of President Trump's threat to rain "fire and fury" down on North Korea, backed up by US military leaders. The US and South Korea still plan annual military exercises later this month — regarded as hostile by both North Korea and China. We ask former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and others if tough talk and that kind of action are working.

Guests:

Leon Panetta, Panetta Institute for Public Policy

Julian Borger, Guardian of London (@julianborger)

Gordon G. Chang, Daily Beast / Forbes (@GordonGChang)

Bruce Ackerman, Yale Law School

