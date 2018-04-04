ON AIR
Nuclear weapons in the 21st Century

President Trump and Kim Jong Un have revived fears about weapons of mass destruction. But “tactical” nuclear weapons for use on the battlefield are still around, too. Is President Trump--like Barack Obama before him--relaying on a World War II technology ill-adapted to modern threats like cyber warfare? Also, Pulitzer Prize-winner Lawrence Wright on his new miniseries “The Looming Tower” about the FBI, CIA and September 11th.

Apr 04, 2018

Nuclear weapons in the 21st Century 21 MIN, 18 SEC

As the U.S. and North Korea trade threats of atomic warfare, we’ll look at a “dirty secret” of history. It was the U.S. that first introduced nuclear weapons onto the Korean Peninsula. They were so-called “tactical” nukes for use on the battlefield.

Military experts, up to and including Colin Powell, now believe they’re worse than useless, but they’re still deployed in parts of Europe. Col. Douglas MacGregor, a scholar as well as a soldier, says “old men” run the Defense Department as if it’s still World War II. Are nukes hopelessly out of date as defense against cyber warfare?

Walter Pincus, Former national security reporter for the Washington Post, now a columnist for The Cipher Brief (@walterpincus)
Douglas MacGregor, Retired Army colonel, decorated combat veteran and the author of five books (@MacGregorDoug)
David Sanger, National Security Correspondent for the New York Times (@SangerNYT)

Lawrence Wright on ‘The Looming Tower’ 25 MIN, 32 SEC

The attacks on September 11th, 2001 were the inspiration for Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “The Looming Tower”. Twelve years later, his research and countless interviews have been dramatized into a TV mini-series on Hulu. The CIA and the FBI refused to share information. If they had, could 9/11 have been prevented?  Wright also talks about his latest book, “God Save Texas,” and compares and contrasts his home state with California.


Photo courtesy of Hulu.

Lawrence Wright, author, screenwriter, staff writer New Yorker (@lawrence_wright)

God Save Texas

Lawrence Wright

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz

