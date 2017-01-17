Obamacare goes under the GOP scalpel

Brexit really means Brexit. That was made clear today by British Prime Minister Theresa May in a speech to European Union ambassadors in London — with the emphasis on slowing the rate of immigration. "The message from the public before and during the referendum was clear: Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe, and that’s what we will deliver."

Jeremy Cliffe, a columnist for The Economist, based in Berlin, says the move could come at the cost of some prosperity.

Guests:

Jeremy Cliffe, The Economist (@JeremyCliffe)