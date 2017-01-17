Photo: Congressman Bernie Sanders addresses a healthcare rally, January 15, 2017
Producers:
Sasa Woodruff
Evan George
Katie Cooper
Obamacare goes under the GOP scalpel
Republicans have started the process of repealing Obamacare once again — and Donald Trump says he has "a plan" to replace it. But can they get along? Will the next step for healthcare reform need a bipartisan coalition?
Brexit really means Brexit. That was made clear today by British Prime Minister Theresa May in a speech to European Union ambassadors in London — with the emphasis on slowing the rate of immigration. "The message from the public before and during the referendum was clear: Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe, and that’s what we will deliver."
Jeremy Cliffe, a columnist for The Economist, based in Berlin, says the move could come at the cost of some prosperity.
Guests:
Jeremy Cliffe, The Economist (@JeremyCliffe)
In the past six years, the Republican Congress has repealed the Affordable Care Act many times, but President Obama would never sign it. Now, with their own President about to take over the White House, Republicans have begun the process all over again. But having the power doesn't mean they can do it, especially when Donald Trump seems to want universal healthcare — at government expense. Customers give Obamacare mixed reviews, while experts warn that continued uncertainty may drive insurance companies out of the market. We hear about the need for mandates and coverage for pre-existing conditions, as the GOP pushes for health savings accounts and other alternatives.
More:
Trump's 'insurance for everyone,' Obamacare replacement plan
CBO on how repealing portions of the ACA would affect health insurance coverage, premiums
Harvard analysis of Obamacare, rising worries over cost
Rovner on CBO, Joint Committee on Taxation analysis of GOP healthcare plan
Ginsburg on importance of retaining ACA provision of employer-sponsored healthcare plans
Cannon on how Trump could fix our healthcare system while cutting taxes
Georgia's Republican Congressman Tom Price will face a Senate Committee tomorrow as Donald Trump's nominee as Secretary Health and Human Services. But he's already facing charges that he may have engaged in a pattern of ethical violations — or even broken the law. Sam Frizell, political reporter for Time magazine, explains.
Guests:
Sam Frizell, Time (@Sam_Frizell)