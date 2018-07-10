ON AIR
On the road to SCOTUS: Politics trumps the law

Conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation looks highly likely, but crucial issues won’t go away. The Supreme Court may see cases involving abortion, health care and the limits of presidential power. Can Democrats use upcoming hearings to dramatize what’s at stake--before November’s elections?

Jul 10, 2018

President Trump’s latest nomination would give the Supreme Court the conservative majority Republicans have been promising. And the GOP has enough Senate votes to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has the legal qualifications. But, even if Democrats can’t prevent his appointment, they promise a fight. They’ll use Kavanaugh’s extensive record to dramatize hot-button issues for this fall’s midterm elections.

President Donald J. Trump nominates Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh for the United States Supreme Court. Photo Credit: D. Myles Cullen.

Guests:
Akhil Reed Amar, Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University., @YaleLawSch
Theda Skocpol, Victor S. Thomas professor of government and sociology at Harvard and director of the Scholars Strategy Network

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

