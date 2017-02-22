One administration, many foreign policy voices

When it comes to foreign policy, the Trump Administration is speaking with many voices. In Europe last weekend, Vice President Pence and Defense Secretary Mattis had different messages. Secretary of State Tillerson has said almost nothing at all. And nobody knows what President Trump knows -- or whether he'll set the US in new and different directions with unexpected tweets or unscripted comments. He's already had to replace one National Security Advisor with another as the administration veers between traditional positions and radical change.

Guests:

Ken Thomas, Associated Press (@kthomasdc)

Robin Wright, US Institute of Peace / Woodrow Wilson Center (@wrightr)

Michael Auslin, American Enterprise Institute / Wall Street Journal (@michaelauslin)

Dan De Luce, Foreign Policy magazine (@dandeluce)

More:

