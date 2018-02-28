After the Parkland shooting, Dicks Sporting Goods announced that it won’t sell assault-style rifles in its many stores. High profile companies are ending special deals for NRA members. Most important of all, the passion of young people has infused the demand for gun control. But, what is an assault-style rifle? How many are there already in the United States? What are the prospects for realistic gun safety legislation?
"Thoughts and Prayers Don't Save Lives," student lie-in at the White House to protest gun laws. The demonstration was organized by "Teens For Gun Reform," an organization created by students in the Washington DC area, in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Photo credit: Lorie Shaull.
Parkland students take the lead on gun control
Young people around the country are all fired up after the Parkland shooting. Veteran observers say they’re changing the atmosphere of debate about gun control. How realistic are their expectations about one of America’s most controversial issues?
Guests:
Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles, @adamwinkler
Michele Gay, Mother of Josephine who was killed in the Newtown school shooting, co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools
Mike Gatto, California State Assembly (D-43rd District), @mikegatto
