Political appointments and the reshaping of the judiciary

The Houses of Parliament and Westminster Bridge are the UK's Center of Government and worldwide tourist attractions. Today, they were subject to a stabbing, and five people were struck down by a car. A spokesman for Scotland Yard reported that "the senior national coordinator has declared this a terrorist incident. And although we remain open minded to the motive, a full counter-terrorism investigation is underway." Michael Goldfarb is the host of the podcast "First Rough Draft of History" and is a former London correspondent for NPR and Politico. He says that the attack is similar to that last year's attack in Nice, France.

Guests:

Michael Goldfarb, freelance journalist (@MGEmancipation)