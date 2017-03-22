Photo: US Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during a third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 22, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Political appointments and the reshaping of the judiciary
President Trump has the chance for a long-term impact -- not just on the US Supreme Court, but on the entire federal court system. And his nominees are likely to get the support of a massive spending campaign by donors who don't have to reveal their names. Can President Trump "pack" the federal court system?
The Houses of Parliament and Westminster Bridge are the UK's Center of Government and worldwide tourist attractions. Today, they were subject to a stabbing, and five people were struck down by a car. A spokesman for Scotland Yard reported that "the senior national coordinator has declared this a terrorist incident. And although we remain open minded to the motive, a full counter-terrorism investigation is underway." Michael Goldfarb is the host of the podcast "First Rough Draft of History" and is a former London correspondent for NPR and Politico. He says that the attack is similar to that last year's attack in Nice, France.
Michael Goldfarb, freelance journalist (@MGEmancipation)
Judge Neil Gorsuch is likely to be confirmed to the US Supreme Court, and there may be other vacancies in the next four years. In addition, 124 judicial benches are open in federal appellate and district courts all over the country, and more retirements are inevitable. As long as Republicans dominate the Senate, there's a real chance that Mr. Trump could push the system to the Right for generations. That's been the goal of so-called "dark money" spent by shadowy billionaires to make American institutions more to their liking.
Robert Barnes, Washington Post (@scotusreporter)
John Malcolm, Heritage Foundation (@malcolm_john)
Elizabeth Wydra, Constitutional Accountability Center (@ElizabethWydra)
Jed Shugerman, Fordham University (@jedshug)
Another report about an associate of Donald Trump involved with Russian interests.
Paul Manafort at the Republican National Conveniton, July 19, 2016
Paul Manafort was Donald Trump's campaign manager for six months — prior to and during last year's Republican convention. Today the Associated Press is reporting that Manafort took "tens of millions of dollars" from Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska on a contract that promised to provide "great service…internally and externally" to "the policies of the Putin government." That was more than a decade ago, but it's raising new questions for the ongoing probe of the campaign's contacts with Russia. Chad Day, investigative reporter for the AP, co-wrote the story.