Photo: President Donald J. Trump signs the Executive Order to Promote Healthcare Choice and Competition, October 12, 2017
Political dueling and the future of the ACA
Uncertainty about the fate of Obamacare grows by the day, with key factors including bipartisanship in the Senate, opposition deeper than ever in Congress -- and a president who veers from one side to the other. We talk with Maryland's attorney general and others about what's at stake from the state house to the doctor's office.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Attorney General and former Senator Jeff Sessions returned to Capitol Hill today, telling the Judiciary Committee he won't reveal conversations with President Trump about Russian meddling, DACA, the pardoning of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio or anything else. He also engaged in a long exchange with Democrat Al Franken of Minnesota about Sessions' testimony during his confirmation hearing and conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Matt Ford, associate editor of the Atlantic, focusing on law and the courts, has more on Sessions' willingness to testify before the committee and where that might lead.
Insurance company subsidies are key to the Affordable Care Act. After President Trump cut them last week, he called Obamacare "virtually dead." Then, yesterday, a bipartisan group of Senators proposed to revive the subsidies for two more years -- and the President changed his tune — until this morning. Will any of this keep Obamacare alive? That may depend on the most conservative Republicans in Congress — still determined to dance on its grave. We hear about uncertainty for low-income consumers -- with this year's enrollment scheduled to start in less than two weeks.
Guests:
Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News (@jrovner)
Brian Frosh, Office of the Attorney General of Maryland
Kate Brown, Buzz by Brown (@browniebites)
Philip Klein, Washington Examiner (@philipaklein)
Topher Spiro, Center for American Progress (@TopherSpiro)
More:
Murray-Alexander bipartisan bill to protect families from rising healthcare costs
Rovner on on challenge of bring Congress along on Murray-Alexander health law fix
Klein on Trump's radical Obamacare move: following the Constitution
Spiro on the bipartisan way to strengthen healthcare
Frosh on filing suit against the president's Obamacare rollbacks
Philip Klein
Pennsylvania's Republican Congressman Tom Marino has withdrawn his name as President Trump's appointee to be the nation's drug czar. The move comes after reports by the Washington Post and 60 Minutes about Marino's role in weakening drug enforcement — by pushing a law signed by Barack Obama. Lenny Bernstein, who reports for the Washington Post, provides some background and looks at where we go from here.
Guests:
Lenny Bernstein, Washington Post (@LennyMBernstein)
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Sáša Woodruff
Devan Schwartz
Yael Even Or
More From To the Point
Will the NFL find common ground on national anthem protests? National Football League team owners are meeting today to craft a unified message about political protest. Men and women athletes in other sports are protesting too. We hear how one man's refusal to stand for the flag has demonstrated the inseparable relationship between sports and politics.
Author Masha Gessen on the appeal of Putin and Trump Masha Gessen was born in Russia but emigrated with her parents to the United States. She returned in the early 1990s when political change was afoot. And since then, she’s become a leading observer - and critic - of Russian president Vladamir Putin. She fled Russia again in 2013. In this special podcast, Warren Olney talks with Gessen about her new book, The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia .
A month later, Puerto Ricans still stranded by Hurricane Maria Most people in Puerto Rico are still without electricity, and some are drinking from a well contaminated by a superfund site. President Trump's accused of a "shocking lack of compassion" compared to speedy assistance after hurricanes hit Texas and Florida.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of… Read More
How to prepare for an earthquake Thursday is California’s Great ShakeOut drill. If you haven’t gotten your earthquake kit together and made sure you have a plan, do it today! What should be in your earthquake… Read More