Political dueling and the future of the ACA

Attorney General and former Senator Jeff Sessions returned to Capitol Hill today, telling the Judiciary Committee he won't reveal conversations with President Trump about Russian meddling, DACA, the pardoning of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio or anything else. He also engaged in a long exchange with Democrat Al Franken of Minnesota about Sessions' testimony during his confirmation hearing and conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Matt Ford, associate editor of the Atlantic, focusing on law and the courts, has more on Sessions' willingness to testify before the committee and where that might lead.

Guests:

Matt Ford, The Atlantic (@fordm)