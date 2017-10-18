ON AIR
Political dueling and the future of the ACA

Uncertainty about the fate of Obamacare grows by the day, with key factors including bipartisanship in the Senate, opposition deeper than ever in Congress -- and a president who veers from one side to the other. We talk with Maryland's attorney general and others about what's at stake from the state house to the doctor's office. 

Oct 18, 2017

Photo: President Donald J. Trump signs the Executive Order to Promote Healthcare Choice and Competition, October 12, 2017 

Jeff Sessions grilled by Senate committee on Russian meddling 6 MIN, 26 SEC

Attorney General and former Senator Jeff Sessions returned to Capitol Hill today, telling the Judiciary Committee he won't reveal conversations with President Trump about Russian meddling, DACA, the pardoning of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio or anything else. He also engaged in a long exchange with Democrat Al Franken of Minnesota about Sessions' testimony during his confirmation hearing and conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Matt Ford, associate editor of the Atlantic, focusing on law and the courts, has more on Sessions' willingness to testify before the committee and where that might lead.

Guests:
Matt Ford, The Atlantic (@fordm)

Health insurance subsidies: Now you see them… now you don't 33 MIN, 17 SEC

Insurance company subsidies are key to the Affordable Care Act. After President Trump cut them last week, he called Obamacare "virtually dead." Then, yesterday, a bipartisan group of Senators proposed to revive the subsidies for two more years -- and the President changed his tune — until this morning. Will any of this keep Obamacare alive? That may depend on the most conservative Republicans in Congress — still determined to dance on its grave. We hear about uncertainty for low-income consumers -- with this year's enrollment scheduled to start in less than two weeks. 

Guests:
Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News (@jrovner)
Brian Frosh, Office of the Attorney General of Maryland
Kate Brown, Buzz by Brown (@browniebites)
Philip Klein, Washington Examiner (@philipaklein)
Topher Spiro, Center for American Progress (@TopherSpiro)

More:
Murray-Alexander bipartisan bill to protect families from rising healthcare costs
Rovner on on challenge of bring Congress along on Murray-Alexander health law fix
Klein on Trump's radical Obamacare move: following the Constitution
Spiro on the bipartisan way to strengthen healthcare
Frosh on filing suit against the president's Obamacare rollbacks

Overcoming Obamacare

Philip Klein

Why Trump's drug czar nominee bailed 9 MIN, 54 SEC

Pennsylvania's Republican Congressman Tom Marino has withdrawn his name as President Trump's appointee to be the nation's drug czar. The move comes after reports by the Washington Post and 60 Minutes about Marino's role in weakening drug enforcement — by pushing a law signed by Barack Obama. Lenny Bernstein, who reports for the Washington Post, provides some background and looks at where we go from here.

Guests:
Lenny Bernstein, Washington Post (@LennyMBernstein)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Sáša Woodruff
Devan Schwartz
Yael Even Or

