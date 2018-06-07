ON AIR
Post primary wrap, what’s the takeaway?

California’s billed as the heart of “resistance” to President Trump. But in this month’s Golden State primary, young and Latino voters stayed home. That’s produced a clash of voices between Progressive Democrats and Clinton-era Centrists. What will that mean come November with control of the Congress at stake?

Jun 07, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

California’s “Top Two” voting procedures threw a scare into Democrats, but Democrats dodged the bullet. Now there’s a new one: the failure of young and Latino voters to turn out for this month’s primary. On this podcast, it’s Young Turks versus Clinton Centrists. Should the Party go further left in November? Does playing it safe mean going corporate? Would voters around the country rather hear about the Mueller investigation or Obamacare and health insurance?

Photo credit: David Bohrer/White House.

Guests:
Cenk Uygur, Political commentator, @cenkuygur
Elaine Kamarck, Brookings Institution, @EKamarck
Charlie Mahtesian, Politico, @PoliticoCharlie
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times, @NoamLevey

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

