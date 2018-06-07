California’s “Top Two” voting procedures threw a scare into Democrats, but Democrats dodged the bullet. Now there’s a new one: the failure of young and Latino voters to turn out for this month’s primary. On this podcast, it’s Young Turks versus Clinton Centrists. Should the Party go further left in November? Does playing it safe mean going corporate? Would voters around the country rather hear about the Mueller investigation or Obamacare and health insurance?
Post primary wrap, what’s the takeaway?
California’s billed as the heart of “resistance” to President Trump. But in this month’s Golden State primary, young and Latino voters stayed home. That’s produced a clash of voices between Progressive Democrats and Clinton-era Centrists. What will that mean come November with control of the Congress at stake?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Cenk Uygur, Political commentator, @cenkuygur
Elaine Kamarck, Brookings Institution, @EKamarck
Charlie Mahtesian, Politico, @PoliticoCharlie
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times, @NoamLevey
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
