Race relations after Obama
The election and re-election of the first black president led to predictions of a "post-racial" America. Today, we talk about Barack Obama's eight years in the White House and what they mean for the future.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Jeff Sessions was grilled this morning by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Alabama's Republican Senator is Donald Trump's nominee to be US Attorney General. While Sessions repeated his view that Roe v. Wade is "one of the worst colossally erroneous Supreme Court decisions" of all time, he acknowledged that it is "the law of the land" and vowed to respect it. He also defended his record on race. "This caricature of me back in 1986 was not correct. I am the same person perhaps wiser, maybe a little better, I hope so, today, than I was then, but I did not harbor the kind of animosities and race-based discrimination ideas that I was accused of."
Guests:
Geoff Bennett, New York 1 News (@GeoffRBennett)
As President Obama prepares tonight's farewell speech, his approval ratings are well above many ex-presidents and much higher than Donald Trump's. He's bound to go down in history as the first black president of a nation with a legacy of slavery, Jim Crow and other forms of racial discrimination. We ask activists and historians about the example he and his family have set during the past eight years. Are millions of black people better off because of his policies? What's the state of race relations after Barack Obama's two terms in the White House?
Guests:
Peniel Joseph, University of Texas at Austin (@PenielJoseph)
DeRay McKesson, Black Lives Matter (@deray)
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / The Root (@drjasonjohnson)
Andra Gillespie, Emory University (@AndraGillespie)
Andra Gillespie
During last year's campaign, Donald Trump said Obamacare would be replaced with something better. Leaders of the House and the Senate have been promising to repeal it for years. But there are problems, including widespread public support for some provisions and the 20 million people with health insurance who didn't have it before. Now, some Republican Senators are expressing misgivings about immediate repeal.
US Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) has introduced an amendment to ensure
a responsible process for replacing Obamacare as quickly as possible.
Jonathan Cohn, senior national correspondent for the Huffington Post, has more on the call for a slowdown.
Guests:
Jonathan Cohn, Huffington Post (@CitizenCohn)
More:
Senator Corker's amendment to improve process for repealing and replacing Obamacare
Jonathan Cohn