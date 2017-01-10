During last year's campaign, Donald Trump said Obamacare would be replaced with something better. Leaders of the House and the Senate have been promising to repeal it for years. But there are problems, including widespread public support for some provisions and the 20 million people with health insurance who didn't have it before. Now, some Republican Senators are expressing misgivings about immediate repeal.



US Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) has introduced an amendment to ensure

a responsible process for replacing Obamacare as quickly as possible.

Jonathan Cohn, senior national correspondent for the Huffington Post, has more on the call for a slowdown.

