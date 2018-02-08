Restoring public confidence in our institutions

The campaign to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t stop there. President Trump and members of Congress are attacking the FBI and other institutions vital to trust in government. An FBI agent warns that intelligence sources won’t risk their lives by revealing what they know. A constitutional scholar says eroding public confidence threatens the rule of law. New Jersey’s former Republican Governor, Christine Todd Whitman, says it’s not “her party” after all. She is proposing traditional rules of political discourse and behavior to be written into law. Is a “constitutional crisis” in America’s future?

Guests:

Erwin Chemerinsky, Berkeley Law

Asha Rangappa, Yale Law School (@AshaRangappa_)

Christine Todd Whitman, Former Governor of New Jersey, co-chair of National Task Force on Rule of Law and Democracy (@GovCTW)