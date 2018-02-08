ON AIR
Restoring public confidence in our institutions

Are President Trump and allies in Congress eroding public trust in democratic government? Even a former Republican governor warns that attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller have gone too far. A constitutional scholar and a former FBI agent see real threats to both federal law enforcement and national security.

Feb 08, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Donald Trump, and National Security Advisor Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster talk with service members at the White House, July 18, 2017. Photo credit: Shealah Craighead.

Restoring faith in our public institutions 36 MIN, 39 SEC

The campaign to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t stop there. President Trump and members of Congress are attacking the FBI and other institutions vital to trust in government. An FBI agent warns that intelligence sources won’t risk their lives by revealing what they know. A constitutional scholar says eroding public confidence threatens the rule of law. New Jersey’s former Republican Governor, Christine Todd Whitman, says it’s not “her party” after all. She is proposing traditional rules of political discourse and behavior to be written into law. Is a “constitutional crisis” in America’s future?

Guests:
Erwin Chemerinsky, Berkeley Law
Asha Rangappa, Yale Law School (@AshaRangappa_)
Christine Todd Whitman, Former Governor of New Jersey, co-chair of National Task Force on Rule of Law and Democracy (@GovCTW)

Is Jared Kushner China’s Trump card 20 MIN, 4 SEC

Long before Trump was elected president his son-in-law Jared Kushner had ties to China. In his latest article the New Yorker’s Adam Entous explains how Kushner naively allowed himself to be manipulated by China’s ambassador to the US. What did he stand to gain?


Jared Kushner, speaks with Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. Photo credit: Navy PO2 Dominique A. Pineiro.

Guests:
Adam Entous, Washington Post (@adamentous)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

