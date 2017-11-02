Photo: Senators look at a placard presented as evidence of Russian social media manipulation, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to answer questions related to Russian use of social media to influence US elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 1, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
Russian trolls and American thinking
Big Tech was on the defensive this week on Capitol Hill. Twitter, Facebook, and Google held back their famous CEO's and sent their lawyers to be grilled by members of both parties. But Republicans and Democrats may have learned more than expected. Russian disinformation is aimed at creating social upheaval not just at partisan politics.
FROM THIS EPISODE
House Republicans finally released a tax plan today. Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters the typical family of four will save $1,182. "With this this plan we are getting rid of loopholes for special interests and we are level playing field. So simple you can do your taxes on a form the size of a postcard."
Kevin Brady, Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, predicted that under the plan, "America will vault from 31st in the world among our [corporate] competitors to the top three among best places on the planet for that next new job." Reid Wilson, national correspondent for The Hill, says that perhaps even more controversial than the corporate tax cut is the proposal to limit deductions for state and local taxes.
Guests:
Reid Wilson, The Hill (@PoliticsReid)
When Twitter, Facebook, and Google visited Capitol Hill this week, they got a barrage of criticism from Republicans and Democrats, who accused them of allowing fake news and disinformation from Russia to be disseminated on social media. But the politicians also got a lesson. Russian disinformation is aimed more at creating chaos and discrediting democracy than partisan politics. We hear how fake news from St. Petersburg created real rallies in Houston while proposed solutions illustrate a yawning gap between Washington and Silicon Valley.
Guests:
Issie Lapowsky, Wired (@issielapowsky)
Adam Sharp, Sharp Things (@AdamS)
Jonathan Taplin, USC Annenberg Innovation Lab (@JonathanTaplin)
Jim Rutenberg, New York Times (@jimrutenberg)
More:
Lapowsky on eight revelations from the second day of Russia hearings
Lapowsky: Congress new bill can't eliminate Russian influence online
Sharp on 'honest ads' on social media as one step to an honest political system
Rutenberg on Russia inquiry failing to unite the nation
Jonathan Taplin
The new film Only the Brave, starring James Brolin, dramatizes the true story of a wildfire in Arizona in 2013. And it coincides with a disturbing reality for the people who fight the increasing number of wildfires in this country: "Suicides are astronomical." That’s according to an official for the federal Bureau of Land Management, quoted by Heather Hansman in a recent article for the Atlantic.
Guests:
Heather Hansman, freelance writer and editor (@hhansman)
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Yael Even Or
Evan George
Devan Schwartz
More From To the Point
The US ramps up preparedness for nuclear war Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize with his promise to work for an end to nuclear weapons—but he began "modernizing" the arsenal anyway. President Trump is accelerating the process. We hear progress reports and conflicting opinions about the first buildup since the end of the Cold War.
Indictments and partisan gridlock in Russia probe One-time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was in court today to face charges including money laundering and conspiracy against the United States to avoid paying taxes. Also today, a low-level aide pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about trying to set up a meeting with Russians and the Trump campaign. We look for connections.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More
Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? We are embarking on a special series tied to the anniversary of last year’s election and the start of the Trump era. And we want to hear from you! How… Read More