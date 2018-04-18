Scott Pruitt and James Comey: In and out of the Trump Administration.

In “A Higher Loyalty,” fired FBI Director Comey says Donald Trump is “morally unfit” for the presidency. Now, during 24/7 news coverage of his best-seller, Comey’s created a backlash. Even supporters say his claims of moral superiority make him an easy target for a president who’s gifted at public relations if not public service?





Former FBI Director James B. Comey provides remarks on civil rights and law enforcement at the historic 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo credit: FBI.

Guests:

Max Boot, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and columnist for the Washington Post (@MaxBoot)