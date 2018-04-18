ON AIR
Scott Pruitt and James Comey: In and out of the Trump Administration.

EPA Director Scott Pruitt is undergoing an ethics investigation, but his Obama-Era predecessor, Gina McCarthy, says the real scandal is that he “doesn’t know what he’s doing.” We’ll also tackle the backlash against fired FBI Director James Comey. Can his credibility survive angry public exchanges with President Trump?

Apr 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Is James Comey’s book tour counterproductive? 5 MIN

In “A Higher Loyalty,” fired FBI Director Comey says Donald Trump is “morally unfit” for the presidency. Now, during 24/7 news coverage of his best-seller, Comey’s created a backlash. Even supporters say his claims of moral superiority make him an easy target for a president who’s gifted at public relations if not public service?  


Former FBI Director James B. Comey provides remarks on civil rights and law enforcement at the historic 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo credit: FBI.

Guests:
Max Boot, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and columnist for the Washington Post (@MaxBoot)

Is Scott Pruitt really changing the environment? 5 MIN

EPA Director Scott Pruitt is the latest Trump Cabinet member to face ethics charges. He’s also trying to undo as many regulations on industries as he can. His Obama-era predecessor, Gina McCarthy, tells us he’s not up to that job, but she still insists that damage is being done. Will Pruitt’s legacy be an EPA that’s not equipped to live up to its mission: protecting the environment and public health?


Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post national affairs correspondent (@eilperin)
Gina McCarthy, Former EPA Administrator, Director of the Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment at Harvard (@HarvardCCHANGE)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

