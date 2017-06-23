Photo: Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the Senate floor of the U.S. Capitol after unveiling a draft bill on healthcare in Washington, June 22, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Senate healthcare bill: reductions in medical care, cuts in taxes
All 48 Democrats are sure to vote "No" on the Senate's version of healthcare reform. Both moderates and conservatives see devils in the details, so not all 52 Republicans are prepared to vote "Yes." We find out what it's likely to mean if they do.
Today's Washington Post calls Russian interference in last year's election the political "crime of the century." It was quickly traced to President Vladimir Putin. But the paper says Russia has escaped "severe consequences" because of the ways the crime has been handled by President Obama, then by President Trump. Adam Entous, who is part of the Post's investigative team, says the CIA provided intelligence on Putin's orders.
Adam Entous, Washington Post (@adamentous)
Republicans have promised to abolish Obamacare and cut taxes for the richest Americans. First the House, and now the Senate, would accomplish both at the same time… at the cost of shredding the safety net for millions of poor and elderly people. A few moderate Republicans say the Senate bill goes too far; some conservatives say it doesn't go far enough. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to find an acceptable balance to pass it by the end of next week. We look at the elements and get a progress report.
Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News (@jrovner)
Julie Schleier, Wood County Indivisible (@IndivisibleTeam)
Joseph Antos, American Enterprise Institute (@joeantos)
Molly Reynolds, Brookings Institution (@mollyereynolds)
Rovner on how bill would revamp Medicaid, alter ACA guarantees, cut premium support
Wood County Indivisible on how Obamacare differs from House, Senate healthcare bills
Antos on the basis for compromise on Medicaid reform, expansion
Police officer Jeronimo Yanez has been cleared of all charges in the shooting death of a black man, Philando Castile, a year ago in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. Yanez pulled Castile over for a broken taillight, and Castile — who had a concealed carry permit — told Yanez he had a gun.
Allyson Hobbs is head of African and African-American Studies at Stanford University, where she’s an associate professor of history.
Allyson Hobbs, Stanford University (@allysonvhobbs)