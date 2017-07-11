ON AIR
Sinclair, One America and conservative takeover of local news

One TV station owner's about to get access to more than 70 percent of American households. Local newscasts are being required to carry conservative commentaries produced by the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Jul 11, 2017

E-mail shows Trump Jr. sought info from Kremlin-connected lawyer 6 MIN, 32 SEC

There are new revelations about Donald Trump, Jr. and his meeting with a Russian lawyer. Today he released an e-mail chain, including the invitation to a meeting to hear evidence that would "incriminate Hillary" Clinton as part of the Russian government's support for his father. Trump the younger replied within minutes: "If it's what you say, I love it, especially later in the summer."

But when asked about Russian interference in the election he told CNN, "They'll say anything in order to win this. I mean this is time and time again, lie after lie. You notice, he won't say 'I say this.' We hear experts. His house cat at home once said that this is what's happening with the Russians. It's disgusting." Rick Wilson, a Republican political strategist and columnist for the Daily Beast, says the tweets indicate it's likely that President Trump knew about the meeting and recognizes now that he made a mistake.

Guests:
Rick Wilson, Republican strategist and media consultant (@TheRickWilson)

Media competition for Fox News 33 MIN, 18 SEC

Despite the growth of cable and the dominance of three broadcast networks, many Americans still get their news from local TV. Now, one company — the Sinclair Broadcast Group — will soon own enough stations, many are in small and medium markets, to give it access to more than 70 percent of American households. We hear about Sinclair's requirement that all local newscasts carry the same conservative segments — produced by the company. There's also One America News, building a cable audience with undisguised favoritism to Donald Trump. Will "fairness and balance" be a thing of the past?

Guests:
Sydney Ember, New York Times (@melbournecoal)
Kyle Smith, National Review / New York Post (@rkylesmith)
Marc Fisher, Washington Post (@marcfisher)
Robert Leonard, KNIA/KRLS Radio (@RobertLeonard)

Ember on Sinclair requiring local TV to air segments that tilt to the right
Ember on concerns that Sinclair-Tribune merger will make making it too powerful
Smith on Sinclair Broadcast Group, John Oliver
Fisher on One America News
Leonard on rural communities, the media and Donald Trump
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' on the Sinclair Broadcasting Group

Trump Revealed

Marc Fisher

Trump taps 'army for hire' contractors for military advice 10 MIN


Blackwater CEO Erik Prince holds a photograph of the remains of a blown up vehicle
in Iraq while testifying before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee
on Blackwell security contracting in Iraq and Afghanistan, October 2, 2007.
Photo by Larry Downing/Reuters

Erik Prince became well known for Blackwater Worldwide, the private security firm that killed 17 civilians in Baghdad during the Iraq War. He's just one of the businessmen recruited by President Trump's advisors to give advice on alternatives to Pentagon plans for operations in Afghanistan. Mark Landler, White House correspondent for the New York Times, discusses the reason and players behind the proposals.

Guests:
Mark Landler, New York Times (@MarkLandler)

Erik Prince on consolidating military authority into one person

