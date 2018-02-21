President Trump is at odds with the FBI, the CIA and the NSA. They say Russia is still interfering with this country’s elections, while he’s very publicly in denial. Is he fiddling while western democracy is being set on fire? Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller may find the answer. But, the US has interfered in other countries’ elections for years. Is there a double standard?
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Hamburg summit, July 7, 2017. Photo credit: Russian Kremlin.
Standing up for Democracy
US Intelligence agencies are unanimous: Russia is still meddling in US elections. President Trump has called it a “hoax.” Is he at risk of becoming an unindicted co-conspirator?
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump is at odds with the FBI, the CIA and the NSA. They say Russia is still interfering with this country’s elections, while he’s very publicly in denial. Is he fiddling while western democracy is being set on fire? Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller may find the answer. But, the US has interfered in other countries’ elections for years. Is there a double standard?
Guests:
Tim Weiner, journalist and author, @TimWeinerAuthor
Timothy Snyder, Yale University
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
More From To the Point
Restoring public confidence in our institutions Are President Trump and allies in Congress eroding public trust in democratic government? Even a former Republican governor warns that attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller have gone too far. A constitutional scholar and a former FBI agent see real threats to both federal law enforcement and national security.
Has the ‘Year of the Woman’ finally arrived? Women’s Rights are still not guaranteed by the Constitution, despite generations of effort. Will #MeToo, #TimesUp and backlash against President Trump make this a year of liberation? More women are running for office than ever before. And black women are especially energized. We’ll hear how times may be changing for women--in culture and at the ballot box.
The shutdown highlights a broken system “To the Point” goes beyond the current blame game and explains the political calculations behind government shutdowns. You need to know, because the next one may be just weeks away. You’ll get the history of a self-defeating strategy the mainstream media don’t have time to tell you. On our Talking Point: the continuing Trump Campaign wears out the best of reporters.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More
Vote: What should we answer next? We’ve looked at the history of the Nike missile base, found out about the empty land near LAX, and answered many of your marijuana questions. Now you get to vote!… Read More