Standing up for Democracy

President Trump is at odds with the FBI, the CIA and the NSA. They say Russia is still interfering with this country’s elections, while he’s very publicly in denial. Is he fiddling while western democracy is being set on fire? Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller may find the answer. But, the US has interfered in other countries’ elections for years. Is there a double standard?





U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Hamburg summit, July 7, 2017. Photo credit: Russian Kremlin.