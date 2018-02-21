ON AIR
Standing up for Democracy

US Intelligence agencies are unanimous: Russia is still meddling in US elections. President Trump has called it a “hoax.” Is he at risk of becoming an unindicted co-conspirator?

Feb 22, 2018

President Trump is at odds with the FBI, the CIA and the NSA. They say Russia is still interfering with this country’s elections, while he’s very publicly in denial. Is he fiddling while western democracy is being set on fire? Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller may find the answer. But, the US has interfered in other countries’ elections for years. Is there a double standard?


U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Hamburg summit, July 7, 2017. Photo credit: Russian Kremlin.

Guests:
Tim Weiner, journalist and author, @TimWeinerAuthor
Timothy Snyder, Yale University

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

