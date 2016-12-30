Talking Points: About 2016

If 2016 felt short of good news, you might have missed that Honduras – once the murder capital of the world – has seen a big drop in homicides. Pulitzer Prize winning author Sonia Nazario first reported this story for the New York Times and she joined us in studio. We began our conversation with the Rivera Hernandez neighborhood of a town in Honduras called San Pedro Sula. There, 194 people were "killed or hacked to death in 2013," including a 13-year-old named Andrea Martinez. Sonia Nazario won a Pulitzer Prize and other awards for Enrique’s Journey, a book that alerted Americans to the plight of children fleeing from Central America. .

Sonia Nazario, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author (@SLNazario)

