Terrorism and Tweets, Hate Speech and Murder

Just days before an election, Britain is coping with a rash of deadly terrorism, and Prime Minister Theresa May is on the defensive. And again today, President Trump has tweeted criticism of the Mayor of London. Later, a double murder in Portland, Oregon has revealed the ugly past of a supposedly “progressive” city. One immediate question: is “hate speech” protected by the First Amendment?

Jun 05, 2017

Photo: City of London police officers monitoring the London Bridge (PC Matt Hone).

Why is Qatar really being isolated and its diplomatic ramifications 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Arab allies embraced by President Trump have broken relations with Qatar, where a massive American military base commands US operations against the Islamic State. 

Guests:
Laura Rozen, Al-Monitor (@lrozen)

Reaction to the Latest London Terror Attack 16 MIN, 2 SEC

Two terror attacks in downtown London and a third at a concert in Manchester have increased the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May. With a general election scheduled for Thursday, she said this yesterday about extremism

Guests:
Charlie Winter, Senior Research fellow at Kings College London (@charliewinter)
Michael Goldfarb, freelance journalist (@MGEmancipation)

Portland Train Attack Sparks Free Speech Debate 27 MIN, 7 SEC

A pro-Trump and Free Speech Rally in Portland Oregon yesterday attracted a counter-protest across the street. Police made arrests, but nobody was injured. The events attracted national attention in the aftermath of a double murder on a train 10 days ago—raising questions about the city’s past and whether “hate speech” is protected by the First Amendment.

Guests:
Randy Blazak, Professor of criminology at the University of Oregon (@rblazak)
Maya Berry, Arab American Institute (@imayaberry)
Eugene Volokh, University of California, Los Angeles (@VolokhC)

