The 'American Dream:' Does it have a future?

A new level of ruthlessness is being encouraged and sanctioned by the President of the Philippines.

Since Rodrigo Duterte was elected President of the Philippines this summer, some 6000 people have been gunned down in the streets, 2000 by the police and 4000 by "unknown suspects." It's all part of Duterte's war on drugs — and he has boasted that he killed people himself from the back of a motorcycle… to challenge officers. "If I can do it, why can't you?"



Photo courtesy of Daniel Berehulak

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Daniel Berehulak spent a month covering the anti-drug campaign in the Philippines and documented 57 homicide victims for the New York Times.

Guests:

Daniel Berehulak, New York Times (@berehulak)