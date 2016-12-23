The 'American Dream:' Does it have a future?
For the first time, it's possible to measure "the American Dream." The results are sobering — especially for the middle class. We hear about the failures of government — and some individuals — and the role of income inequality.
The "American Dream" has been defined as an increased standard of living from generation to generation. It's when children make better pay, own more property and enjoy life's comforts more than their parents. Now, the American Dream can actually be measured. The numbers are not encouraging. The odds for children exceeding their parents' standard of living have dropped like a stone for the poor and middle class, and the concentration of wealth in the economic stratosphere has increased by orders of magnitude. We hear what that means for the "American Dream."
David Leonhardt, New York Times (@DLeonhardt)
jonna Ivin, novelist and playwright (@jonnaivin)
David French, National Review / National Review Institute (@DavidAFrench)
A new level of ruthlessness is being encouraged and sanctioned by the President of the Philippines.
Since Rodrigo Duterte was elected President of the Philippines this summer, some 6000 people have been gunned down in the streets, 2000 by the police and 4000 by "unknown suspects." It's all part of Duterte's war on drugs — and he has boasted that he killed people himself from the back of a motorcycle… to challenge officers. "If I can do it, why can't you?"
Photo courtesy of Daniel Berehulak
Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Daniel Berehulak spent a month covering the anti-drug campaign in the Philippines and documented 57 homicide victims for the New York Times.
Daniel Berehulak, New York Times (@berehulak)
President Obama is taking advantage of these last weeks of his administration to shore up his legacy on the environment. On Monday the administration finalized a rule that holds coal companies to a strict standard of restoring land to its original condition before digging began. Tuesday the President announced a permanent ban on new offshore drilling in parts of the Arctic Ocean and off the Atlantic Coast. But will these new protections survive in a Trump White House? Guest host Barbara Bogaev gets insight from Nick Juliano, Deputy Energy Editor at Politico.
Nick Juliano, Politico (@nickjuliano)