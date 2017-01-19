Photo: Workers prepare for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 19, 2017. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
Producers:
Jenny Hamel
Elizabeth Segal
Evan George
The boycott of Trump's inauguration
Guest host Barbara Bogaev runs down who's opting out of Donald Trump's inauguration, looks into the charge that he is not a "legitimate President", and considers how his unusually low approval ratings could shape his first term in office.
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry took questions today on Capitol Hill over his confirmation as head of an agency he infamously couldn't remember the name of. It's also the agency he vowed to eliminate. The former Texas governor said he no longer believes the Department of Energy should be abolished, but his record of questioning global climate change and supporting fracking gave Senators plenty to dig into this morning. Catherine Traywick, energy and oil reporter for Bloomberg News, has more.
Guests:
Catherine Traywick, Bloomberg News (@ctraywick)
Donald Trump landed in Washington today and he takes office tomorrow with the lowest approval ratings in recent memory. At least 60 Democrats in Congress are boycotting his inauguration, some even calling his presidency "illegitimate." Another record-breaker: Saturday's Women's March on Washington could be one of the largest inauguration-related protests in history. But given Trump's temperament and Republican control of Congress, guest host Barbara Bogaev asks whether any of this will matter when it comes time to actually govern.
Guests:
Aaron Blake, Washington Post (@AaronBlakeWP)
Ted Lieu, US Congress (@tedlieu)
John Davidson, The Federalist (@johnddavidson)
Julian Zelizer, Princeton University (@julianzelizer)
Photo by Rod Library
On Saturday, more women are expected to march on Washington than ever have before in response to a Presidential inauguration and an election where gender and sexism became a partisan issue. But a new post-election survey finds Americans are deeply divided over the perception of gender inequality. Who has it better off in 2017, women or men? We hear from Claire Cain Miller, who writes about gender, families and work for The Upshot at the New York Times.
Guests:
Claire Cain Miller, New York Times (@clairecm)