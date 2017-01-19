The boycott of Trump's inauguration



Photo by Rod Library

On Saturday, more women are expected to march on Washington than ever have before in response to a Presidential inauguration and an election where gender and sexism became a partisan issue. But a new post-election survey finds Americans are deeply divided over the perception of gender inequality. Who has it better off in 2017, women or men? We hear from Claire Cain Miller, who writes about gender, families and work for The Upshot at the New York Times.

Guests:

Claire Cain Miller, New York Times (@clairecm)