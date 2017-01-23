The future of activism in the Trump era

The Trump Hotel in Washington is the place to be — at least for the moment. How long will that last?



Photo by Mr. Gray

As the new president never tires of pointing out, his new Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue is midway between the White House and Capitol Hill. Luxury suites command hundreds of dollars a night as foreign officials and business people compete for overnight bookings. Sounds like a roaring success — but that's exactly the problem, according to some of America's foremost Constitutional scholars. One member of the legal team filing suit today is Zephyr Teachout, Professor of Law at Fordham University and author of Corruption in America.

Guests:

Zephyr Teachout, Fordham University (@ZephyrTeachout)