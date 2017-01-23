The future of activism in the Trump era
The Trump White House may disagree, but Saturday's turnout of protesters all over the country dwarfed the crowds who showed up for Friday's inauguration. Was it political theater… or the beginning of something new?
As promised, Donald Trump's first day in office included a string of executive orders — most prominently to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the trade deal negotiated by former President Obama. The action brought praise from progressive Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and criticism from veteran Republican Senator John McCain, as we hear from William Mauldin, who covers trade policy for the Wall Street Journal.
William Mauldin, Wall Street Journal (@willmauldin)
What started out as the Women's March on Washington turned out millions of people in dozens of cities in all 50 states — and around the world. In addition to women's rights, it was all about racial justice, immigration, climate change, jobs and gender discrimination: a vast array of political and social issues. The one, unifying grievance might have been opposition to Donald Trump, but is there a way to consolidate it all into concerted action? Was it the beginning of a movement for real political change or a feel good moment that's liable to fade away?
Dana Fisher, University of Maryland (@Fisher_DanaR)
Malkia Cyril, Center for Media Justice / Black Lives Matter (@culturejedi)
Micah White, Occupy Wall Street (@beingMicahWhite)
Aisha Moodie-Mills, Victory Fund (@AishaMoodMills)
Christian Ramirez, Southern Border Communities Coalition (@RamirezUSMEX)
The Trump Hotel in Washington is the place to be — at least for the moment. How long will that last?
As the new president never tires of pointing out, his new Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue is midway between the White House and Capitol Hill. Luxury suites command hundreds of dollars a night as foreign officials and business people compete for overnight bookings. Sounds like a roaring success — but that's exactly the problem, according to some of America's foremost Constitutional scholars. One member of the legal team filing suit today is Zephyr Teachout, Professor of Law at Fordham University and author of Corruption in America.
Zephyr Teachout, Fordham University (@ZephyrTeachout)
