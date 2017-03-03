The President and America's infrastructure: Bait and switch?

Officials in Moscow today condemned the firestorm over Attorney General Jeff Sessions' failure to report meetings with Russia's ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. They called it "a witch hunt." Although yesterday Sessions recused himself from any investigation, he insists he did nothing wrong and Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan calls the meetings routine.



Russian Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak gives the keynote speech

at the the US-Russia Business Council's annual meeting in 2010

USRBC Annual Meeting 2010 Keynote Sergey I. Kislyak

Photo courtesy of the US-Russia Business Council

What does it all mean for US-Russian relations? Michael Crowley, senior foreign affairs correspondent for Politico, says that although Putin's point man has been here for over a decade, he's now operating in hostile waters.

Guests:

Michael Crowley, Politico (@MichaelCrowley)

More:

Crowley's profile of Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak

