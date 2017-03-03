The President and America's infrastructure: Bait and switch?
President Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure proposal may not be what it seems. We look at the prospects for much-needed improvements in roads, bridges and airports.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Officials in Moscow today condemned the firestorm over Attorney General Jeff Sessions' failure to report meetings with Russia's ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. They called it "a witch hunt." Although yesterday Sessions recused himself from any investigation, he insists he did nothing wrong and Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan calls the meetings routine.
Russian Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak gives the keynote speech
at the the US-Russia Business Council's annual meeting in 2010
USRBC Annual Meeting 2010 Keynote Sergey I. Kislyak
Photo courtesy of the US-Russia Business Council
What does it all mean for US-Russian relations? Michael Crowley, senior foreign affairs correspondent for Politico, says that although Putin's point man has been here for over a decade, he's now operating in hostile waters.
Guests:
Michael Crowley, Politico (@MichaelCrowley)
America's bridges, roads and airports are crumbling, but President Trump's trillion dollars for infrastructure isn't really a public works program. It looks more like tax breaks and profits for developers than government spending. Organized labor likes the prospect of new jobs, but objections from both the Left and the Right are a real challenge to the bipartisanship needed to pass it in Congress. Americans may not see increased gasoline taxes or airport fees any time soon — and they may not see infrastructure improvements where they're needed most, either.
Guests:
Joan Lowy, Associated Press (@AP_Joan_Lowy)
Pat Garofalo, US News & World Report
Michael Sargent, Heritage Foundation
Robert Atkinson, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (@RobAtkinsonITIF)
More:
Lowy on Trump infrastructure plan not all government money
Garofalo on Trump's call for 'national rebuilding'
Sargent on an infrastructure agenda for the new administration
Atkinson on need to build smarter infrastructure
GAO on intelligent transportation systems
When he spoke to Congress this week, the President began by denouncing incidents of bigotry and intolerance. "Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish Cemeteries as well as last week's shooting in Kansas City remind us that while we may be a nation divided on politics, we are a country that stands united against hate and evil in all of its ugly forms."
"You can float like a butterfly and sting like a bee, but you can't come in if your name is Ali." That's the first line of a column by Washington Post opinion writer Dana Milbank, describing the treatment given Muhammad Ali, Jr. when he returned home after a visit to Jamaica. Is the President's rhetoric unleashing the "worst instincts" of US border officials?
Guests:
Dana Milbank, Washington Post (@Milbank)