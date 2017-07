Republicans pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare even before it became law seven years ago. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell wanted a vote this week on the latest Republican healthcare bill, which remains highly unpopular -- only one in three Americans support it, only 35 percent of Republicans. Now, the vote has been postponed until Arizona Senator John McCain recovers from surgery to remove a blood clot. In the meantime, opposition to the bill has increased, with key Republican governors, like Arizona's Doug Ducey, expressing concern. We take a look at whether the bill really reflects a Republican vision for the healthcare system.

Paige Winfield Cunningham, Washington Post (@pw_cunningham)

Peter Suderman, Reason magazine (@petersuderman)

Jonathan Cohn, Huffington Post (@CitizenCohn)

Len Nichols, George Mason University / Center for Health Policy Research and Ethics (@LenMNichols)

