Photo credit: Mount Rainier National Park.
The Shutdown Highlights a Broken System
“To the Point” goes beyond the current blame game and explains the political calculations behind government shutdowns. You need to know, because the next one may be just weeks away. You’ll get the history of a self-defeating strategy the mainstream media don’t have time to tell you. On our Talking Point: the continuing Trump Campaign wears out the best of reporters.
FROM THIS EPISODE
When public business comes to a halt in other countries, the government falls. In the US, shutdowns are a political tactic. There have been 12 since 1981, and last weekend’s won’t be the last. Why is the tactic repeated, despite debilitating uncertainty--from medical care to military deployments? Neither side wins the inevitable blame game, and democratic government loses public confidence. “To the Point” helps you understand the history of this peculiar American dysfunction with roots in the Constitution and branches in partisan politics.
Guests:
Norm Ornstein, Resident congressional scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (@NormOrnstein)
Linda J. Bilmes, Harvard University
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
More From To the Point
What being American meant to Martin Luther King This was the week the nation observed the birthday and celebrated the achievements of Martin Luther King. But, despite what he accomplished, King himself felt unfulfilled up to the time he was murdered. His goals had not been yet been met as told by David Garrow, King’s Pulitzer Prize winning biographer. Garrow’s anecdotes and insights include what was likely King’s greatest disappointment.
Are millennials embracing democratic socialism? Millennials helped Democrats to a major upset in Alabama’s Senate race. Will their growing preference for socialism be a threat to party unity in this year’s Congressional elections? Idealists and realists disagree. Added Attraction: Robin Wright on the background and the future of instability in Iran.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Are you new to LA? What do you want to know Are you new to Los Angeles? What have you learned? What do you want to know more about? Read More
Full list of Academy Award nominees: KCRW’s interviews with the filmmakers In an unpredictable awards season, Oscar nominations continued to serve up surprises this year. Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water” took the lead with 13 nominations. In addition to del… Read More