The Shutdown Highlights a Broken System

“To the Point” goes beyond the current blame game and explains the political calculations behind government shutdowns. You need to know, because the next one may be just weeks away. You’ll get the history of a self-defeating strategy the mainstream media don’t have time to tell you. On our Talking Point: the continuing Trump Campaign wears out the best of reporters.

Jan 25, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo credit: Mount Rainier National Park.

The Shutdown Highlights a Broken System 40 MIN, 18 SEC

When public business comes to a halt in other countries, the government falls. In the US, shutdowns are a political tactic. There have been 12 since 1981, and last weekend’s won’t be the last. Why is the tactic repeated, despite debilitating uncertainty--from medical care to military deployments? Neither side wins the inevitable blame game, and democratic government loses public confidence. “To the Point” helps you understand the history of this peculiar American dysfunction with roots in the Constitution and branches in partisan politics.

Guests:
Norm Ornstein, Resident congressional scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (@NormOrnstein)
Linda J. Bilmes, Harvard University

Talking Point: Rethinking How We Cover Trump 19 MIN, 12 SEC

On our Talking Point, after Year One of the Trump White House, is it time for a journalistic shift-change?   

Guests:
Kyle Pope, Columbia Journalism Review (@CJR)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

