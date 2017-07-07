The summit within the summit
Overshadowing other news at the G-20 is the first meeting of Presidents Trump and Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg Germany. The leaders met behind closed doors for two hours and 16 minutes -- more than twice what had been expected.
After warm greetings in public, Presidents Trump and Putin were behind closed doors for more than two hours today in Hamburg, Germany. For the moment, their meeting has overshadowed the larger G-20 summit, as protesters stormed local police in the streets of the city. Mr. Trump’s aides said he had “no agenda,” but Secretary of State Tillerson says he began with Russia’s meddling in America’s election. Putin denied it. With US-Russian relations at their lowest point in decades, is there any chance of a rapprochement? Is that in America’s interests?
Guests:
Darlene Superville, Associated Press (@dsupervilleap)
Alec Luhn, Guardian (@ASLuhn)
John Herbst, Atlantic Council (@JohnEdHerbst)
Molly McKew, expert on information warfare (@MollyMcKew)
Mark Schrad, Villanova University (@vodkapolitics)
More:
Mark Lawrence Schrad
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at
Islamic State militants in the old city of Mosul.
Photo by Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters
Last October, Western-backed Iraqi forces began to re-take Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, from the occupying Islamic State. One hundred thousand troops have been involved — 10 times more than ISIS militants — but it's still taken eight months and the battle isn't completely over. Ben Watson is news editor for Defense One, which has an extensive account of the world's largest military operation in nearly 15 years.
Guests:
Ben Watson, Defense One (@natsecwatson)