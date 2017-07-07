The summit within the summit

After warm greetings in public, Presidents Trump and Putin were behind closed doors for more than two hours today in Hamburg, Germany. For the moment, their meeting has overshadowed the larger G-20 summit, as protesters stormed local police in the streets of the city. Mr. Trump’s aides said he had “no agenda,” but Secretary of State Tillerson says he began with Russia’s meddling in America’s election. Putin denied it. With US-Russian relations at their lowest point in decades, is there any chance of a rapprochement? Is that in America’s interests?

Guests:

Darlene Superville, Associated Press (@dsupervilleap)

Alec Luhn, Guardian (@ASLuhn)

John Herbst, Atlantic Council (@JohnEdHerbst)

Molly McKew, expert on information warfare (@MollyMcKew)

Mark Schrad, Villanova University (@vodkapolitics)

