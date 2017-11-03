ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

The winners and losers of the GOP tax reform bill

After failing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Trump and Republicans in both Houses of Congress want reform of another kind -- before Christmas. Will they be able to pass their tax cuts that soon? What's at stake for next year's elections?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 03, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Bowe Bergdahl gets dishonorable discharge but avoids prison 6 MIN, 30 SEC

At Fort Bragg, North Carolina today, a shocked courtroom heard a military judge sentence Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who pled guilty to deserting his post in Afghanistan and faced life behind bars. The prosecution asked for 14 months. Instead, Bergdahl received a dishonorable discharge, a fine of $10,000 and no jail time at all. During last year's campaign, candidate Donald Trump accused him of "treason." About his chances of getting justice, Bergdahl said, "We may as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs that got what they wanted." Alex Horton, who covered his trial for the Washington Post, says many – including Bergdahl -- were shocked that he did not receive jail sentence.

Guests:
Alex Horton, Washington Post (@AlexHortonTX)

After years of promises, Republicans fill in the blanks 33 MIN, 5 SEC

The new House tax reform bill is supposed to save money for "average" Americans. Speaker Paul Ryan calls the new Republican tax cuts "a windfall for the middle class." Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi disagrees. "They have started to unveil a tax bill designed to plunder the middle class in order to put into the pockets of the wealthiest one percent more money." The battle between "special interests" is already under way, with the stakes high for the rich, the very rich, the middle class and the poor — for Red States and Blue States — for businesses big and small.

Guests:
Aaron Lorenzo, Politico (@AaronELorenzo)
Felicia Wong, Roosevelt Institute (@FeliciaWongRI)
Peter Morici, University of Maryland (@pmorici1)
Rachel Schneider, Center for Financial Services Innovation (@RachelSchneider)

More:
Politico on the GOP's hidden 46% tax bracket
Wong on growing the economy, tax reform and GOP cuts for the rich

The Financial Diaries

Rachel Schneider and Jonathan Morduch

A month after Weinstein, a real awakening? 10 MIN, 6 SEC

It's been a month since public allegations of sexual harassment, including assault and rape, began against Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Since then, a flood of similar accusations has tarnished a host of Hollywood figures, politicians in Sacramento and Washington — and at least one executive at NPR in addition to Fox News.


NPR host Mary-Lousie Kelly is among those women pressing
their boss about complaints of sexual harassment.
Photo courtesy of CSIS

Ann Fireman is co-host of the podcast Call Your Girlfriend and a contributor to the Los Angeles Times and New York Magazine.

Guests:
Ann Friedman, 'Call Your Girlfriend' podcast (@annfriedman)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Sáša Woodruff
Yael Even Or
Evan George

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets
For The Curious Blog

With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships?
For The Curious Blog

Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? We are embarking on a special series tied to the anniversary of last year’s election and the start of the Trump era. And we want to hear from you! How… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery
For The Curious Blog

Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery The Torrance refinery rises like a gleaming metal castle next to a residential area just off Crenshaw Boulevard, south of the 405 Freeway. The refinery’s history goes back to 1929,… Read More

Oct 30, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed