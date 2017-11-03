The winners and losers of the GOP tax reform bill

At Fort Bragg, North Carolina today, a shocked courtroom heard a military judge sentence Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who pled guilty to deserting his post in Afghanistan and faced life behind bars. The prosecution asked for 14 months. Instead, Bergdahl received a dishonorable discharge, a fine of $10,000 and no jail time at all. During last year's campaign, candidate Donald Trump accused him of "treason." About his chances of getting justice, Bergdahl said, "We may as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs that got what they wanted." Alex Horton, who covered his trial for the Washington Post, says many – including Bergdahl -- were shocked that he did not receive jail sentence.

