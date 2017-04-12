Photo: Attorney General Sessions delivers keynote remarks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Midyear Conference in Litchfield Park, Arizona, April 12, 2017
"Tough on crime" rhetoric sees a revival at Sessions' DOJ
The pendulum swings between treatment-focused approaches to drug abuse and tough law enforcement. Now, after years of Obama-era "reforms," President Trump’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions wants local police freed from federal restrictions to fight another "war on drugs."
FROM THIS EPISODE
In Moscow today, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had a long, private meeting with Vladimir Putin. Later he met the press with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
David Filipov, Moscow bureau chief for the Washington Post, says that Tillerson’s public attitude has been positive, even though they disagree on several issues -- including Syria.
Guests:
David Filipov, Washington Post (@davidfilipov)
Violent crime's at an all-time low, and President Trump's Attorney General says he wants to keep it that way — by removing federal limits on local police. Critics fear Jeff Sessions is going back to the "tough on crime" days and mass incarceration of non-violent drug offenders in American jails and prisons. But federal law-breakers are just 10% of the nation's criminals — and even Red States are cutting costs by reducing incarceration without increasing crime. Other, states have legalized recreational marijuana. Is America facing a cultural crisis over another "war on drugs?"
Guests:
Sari Horwitz, Washington Post (@SariHorwitz)
Ed Chung, Center for American Progress (@amprog)
Heather Mac Donald, Manhattan Institute (@HMDatMI)
Adam Gelb, Pew Center (@abgelb)
More:
Heather MacDonald
In January, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo promised to make good on a bipartisan objective: "free" college tuition for every qualified student. Today, he signed a bill into law with the support of Hillary Clinton.
We take a look at the the benefits and the limitations of today’s legislation with Will Doyle, Associate Professor of Higher Education at Vanderbilt University and a specialist in education costs related to family income around the country.
Guests:
Will Doyle, Vanderbilt University (@wdoyle42)
More:
