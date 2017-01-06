Photo: Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr., and Donald Trump's pick as Labor Secretary.
Trump and American labor: A love story?
In a rare political moment, the head of the AFL-CIO has expressed some agreement with the Republican President-elect. But how far is Donald Trump willing to go on behalf of working Americans? We look for answers among his appointees to offices that can make a difference.
Three hours before today's intelligence briefing, Donald Trump told the New York Times the focus on Russian hacking is "a political witch hunt." As we go to air, the meeting continues. The Director of Intelligence and the head of the CIA are there, and FBI Director James Comey is meeting his new boss for the first time. Devlin Barrett covers the Justice Department for the Wall Street Journal.
Devlin Barrett, Wall Street Journal (@DevlinBarrett)
Organized labor was the foundation of America's middle class in the aftermath of the Great Depression. Recently, the unions have fallen on hard times. President-Elect Trump claims he's saved middle class jobs by threatening companies with plans to re-locate in Mexico, but even supporters say that's not a real policy. The President of the AFL-CIO, Richard Trumka, says he told Donald Trump he'll be willing to work with him — especially when it comes to NAFTA and other trade deals that have taken jobs overseas. But, for the moment, what matters are Trump's appointees to major positions, like the Secretary of Labor and members of the National Labor Relations Board. Do they represent the interests of the working class--or the latest version of "crony capitalism?"
Josh Eidelson, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@josheidelson)
Oren Cass, Manhattan Institute (@oren_cass)
Benjamin Sachs, Harvard Law School (@bsachs)
Christine Owens, National Employment Law Project (@NelpNews)
Eidelson on SEIU's fear of Trump triggering spending cuts
Owens on why Trump's labor secretary is an extreme contradiction
