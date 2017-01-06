ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINT

Trump and American labor: A love story?

In a rare political moment, the head of the AFL-CIO has expressed some agreement with the Republican President-elect. But how far is Donald Trump willing to go on behalf of working Americans? We look for answers among his appointees to offices that can make a difference.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 06, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr., and Donald Trump's  pick as Labor Secretary. 

Producers:
Paul von Zielbauer
Jenny Hamel
Elizabeth Segal

Trump has intelligence briefing on Russian hacking 6 MIN, 32 SEC

Three hours before today's intelligence briefing, Donald Trump told the New York Times the focus on Russian hacking is "a political witch hunt." As we go to air, the meeting continues. The Director of Intelligence and the head of the CIA are there, and FBI Director James Comey is meeting his new boss for the first time. Devlin Barrett covers the Justice Department for the Wall Street Journal.

Guests:
Devlin Barrett, Wall Street Journal (@DevlinBarrett)

Trump's love affair with working Americans: Will it last? 34 MIN, 1 SEC

Organized labor was the foundation of America's middle class in the aftermath of the Great Depression. Recently, the unions have fallen on hard times. President-Elect Trump claims he's saved middle class jobs by threatening companies with plans to re-locate in Mexico, but even supporters say that's not a real policy. The President of the AFL-CIO, Richard Trumka, says he told Donald Trump he'll be willing to work with him — especially when it comes to NAFTA and other trade deals that have taken jobs overseas. But, for the moment, what matters are Trump's appointees to major positions, like the Secretary of Labor and members of the National Labor Relations Board. Do they represent the interests of the working class--or the latest version of "crony capitalism?"  

Guests:
Josh Eidelson, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@josheidelson)
Oren Cass, Manhattan Institute (@oren_cass)
Benjamin Sachs, Harvard Law School (@bsachs)
Christine Owens, National Employment Law Project (@NelpNews)

More:
Eidelson on SEIU's fear of Trump triggering spending cuts
Owens on why Trump's labor secretary is an extreme contradiction

A report from CES 2017 9 MIN, 4 SEC

The Consumer Technology Association reports that industry sales have fallen worldwide for the past three years. Phones, computes and TV's are providing more than anyone needs. So, at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, companies are coming up with gimmicks to get us all to upgrade. That's according to David Pierce, senior writer at Wired magazine.

Guests:
David Pierce, Wired (@piercedavid)

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE