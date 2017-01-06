Trump and American labor: A love story?

Organized labor was the foundation of America's middle class in the aftermath of the Great Depression. Recently, the unions have fallen on hard times. President-Elect Trump claims he's saved middle class jobs by threatening companies with plans to re-locate in Mexico, but even supporters say that's not a real policy. The President of the AFL-CIO, Richard Trumka, says he told Donald Trump he'll be willing to work with him — especially when it comes to NAFTA and other trade deals that have taken jobs overseas. But, for the moment, what matters are Trump's appointees to major positions, like the Secretary of Labor and members of the National Labor Relations Board. Do they represent the interests of the working class--or the latest version of "crony capitalism?"

Guests:

Josh Eidelson, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@josheidelson)

Oren Cass, Manhattan Institute (@oren_cass)

Benjamin Sachs, Harvard Law School (@bsachs)

Christine Owens, National Employment Law Project (@NelpNews)

More:

