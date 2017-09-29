Drug overdose become the leading cause of death in America, and President Trump has declared a "national emergency." The White House has yet to explain what that means, but there's no doubt doctors have over-prescribed opioids once thought to be safe for treating severe pain. The cure has been worse than the problem. Opioids are so addictive that patients are driven to illegal drugs, and there's an epidemic of deadly overdoses. We go to the hardest hit place in the country, learn how doctors are cracking down on their colleagues and how Washington might — or might not — help out.

Guests:

German Lopez, Vox (@germanrlopez)

Drema Mace, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (@WVSOM)

Marty Makary, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (@MartyMakary)

Roger Crystal, Opiant Pharmaceuticals (@RogerCrystalMD)

