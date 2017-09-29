Trump calls the opioid crisis a national emergency
Medical advances should be driving America's average life expectancy up. But instead, it's going down. The cause is an epidemic of deadly overdoses, driven by doctors -- over-prescribing legal painkillers that make their patients addicted to drugs. We hear about prevention… and treatment.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the safety of American employees in Havana cannot be guaranteed. He's ordered more than half of the US staff in Havana withdrawn from the island and ordered travel warnings for all Americans. Josh Lederman, who covers foreign policy for Associated Press, says US officials are not being very specific about the incidents and are simply calling them "specific attacks."
Guests:
Josh Lederman, Associated Press (@joshledermanAP)
Drug overdose become the leading cause of death in America, and President Trump has declared a "national emergency." The White House has yet to explain what that means, but there's no doubt doctors have over-prescribed opioids once thought to be safe for treating severe pain. The cure has been worse than the problem. Opioids are so addictive that patients are driven to illegal drugs, and there's an epidemic of deadly overdoses. We go to the hardest hit place in the country, learn how doctors are cracking down on their colleagues and how Washington might — or might not — help out.
Guests:
German Lopez, Vox (@germanrlopez)
Drema Mace, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (@WVSOM)
Marty Makary, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (@MartyMakary)
Roger Crystal, Opiant Pharmaceuticals (@RogerCrystalMD)
More:
Lopez on America's opioid epidemic, causing average life expectancy to drop
Center for Rural & Community Health's prescription opioid, heroin awareness toolkit
Makary on how doctors can stop the opioid crisis at its source
Opiant Pharmaceuticals on opioid antagonists
Norman Ornstein is co-author of the new book One Nation after Trump, and yesterday we heard him describe how "Trumpism” has been decades in the making. Today we turn to the future of democracy and what Ornstein calls "a contract for social responsibility" involving American corporations.
Listen to Part I.
Guests:
Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute / Atlantic (@NormOrnstein)
Jr., E.J. Dionne
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz
Evan George
More From To the Point
'One Nation after Trump' Just nine months into his presidency, Donald Trump has only begun to form a government. But we already have a new book. One Nation after Trump is subtitled "A Guide for the Perplexed, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported." Is it preliminary, even presumptuous to start planning for the country after the 45th president? The book has three authors, EJ Dionne and Thomas Mann -- veteran journalists with the Brookings Institution -- and Norman Ornstein, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who joins us today.
Russia's social media meddling in the spotlight US Intelligence says Russia used social media during last year's election to help Donald Trump become President. Twitter and Facebook are now under investigation. How much were they part of the action, and what did they know? Can digital interference in politics be prevented?
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor? Are you passionate about a particular issue like housing, homelessness or small businesses, or want to share a personal story that resonates with others who live here and you want… Read More
Valeska Soares: ‘It can be really exciting to be lost’ The first West Coast retrospective of visual artist Valeska Soares’ work, on view at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, is a multisensory experience. Fresh, pungent lilies hide under a… Read More