DONATE!

Trump calls the opioid crisis a national emergency

Medical advances should be driving America's average life expectancy up. But instead, it's going down. The cause is an epidemic of deadly overdoses, driven by doctors -- over-prescribing legal painkillers that make their patients addicted to drugs. We hear about prevention… and treatment.   

Sep 29, 2017

Photo by Elizabeth Roy

US withdraws embassy staff from Cuba, issues travel warning 6 MIN, 28 SEC

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the safety of American employees in Havana cannot be guaranteed.  He's ordered more than half of the US staff in Havana withdrawn from the island and ordered travel warnings for all Americans.  Josh Lederman, who covers foreign policy for Associated Press, says US officials are not being very specific about the incidents and are simply calling them "specific attacks."

Guests:
Josh Lederman, Associated Press (@joshledermanAP)

Opioids, doctors and drug addiction 32 MIN, 3 SEC

Drug overdose become the leading cause of death in America, and President Trump has declared a "national emergency." The White House has yet to explain what that means, but there's no doubt doctors have over-prescribed opioids once thought to be safe for treating severe pain. The cure has been worse than the problem. Opioids are so addictive that patients are driven to illegal drugs, and there's an epidemic of deadly overdoses. We go to the hardest hit place in the country, learn how doctors are cracking down on their colleagues and how Washington might — or might not — help out.

Guests:
German Lopez, Vox (@germanrlopez)
Drema Mace, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (@WVSOM)
Marty Makary, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (@MartyMakary)
Roger Crystal, Opiant Pharmaceuticals (@RogerCrystalMD)

More:
Lopez on America's opioid epidemic, causing average life expectancy to drop
Center for Rural & Community Health's prescription opioid, heroin awareness toolkit
Makary on how doctors can stop the opioid crisis at its source
Opiant Pharmaceuticals on opioid antagonists

What will American democracy look like after Trump? 11 MIN, 8 SEC

Norman Ornstein is co-author of the new book One Nation after Trump, and yesterday we heard him describe how "Trumpism” has been decades in the making.  Today we turn to the future of democracy and what Ornstein calls "a contract for social responsibility" involving American corporations.

Listen to Part I.

Guests:
Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute / Atlantic (@NormOrnstein)

One Nation After Trump

Jr., E.J. Dionne

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz
Evan George

