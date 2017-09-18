Trump, DACA and the buds of bipartisanship

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley introduced President Trump today for his first appearance at the United Nations. The President began his remarks with a comment on Trump Tower, but the substance his address was the UN's budget and staffing: "While the United Nations on a regular budget has increased by 140 percent, and its staff has more than doubled, since 2000, we are not seeing the results in line with this investment."

Josh Rogin, who covers the State Department as a columnist for the Washington Post's Global Opinions section, considers the changes in the president's rhetoric, at the State Department and in international diplomacy.

Guests:

Josh Rogin, Bloomberg View (@joshrogin)