Trump, DACA and the buds of bipartisanship

President Trump struck a deal last week with Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Or did he? Sometimes he sounds like he did and sometimes he doesn't. We look at what might or might not be next for the Dreamers protected by DACA.

Sep 18, 2017

First UN Assembly under Trump kicks off in New York 6 MIN, 30 SEC

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley introduced President Trump today for his first appearance at the United Nations. The President began his remarks with a comment on Trump Tower, but the substance his address was the UN's budget and staffing: "While the United Nations on a regular budget has increased by 140 percent, and its staff has more than doubled, since 2000, we are not seeing the results in line with this investment."

Josh Rogin, who covers the State Department as a columnist for the Washington Post's Global Opinions section, considers the changes in the president's rhetoric, at the State Department and in international diplomacy.

Guests:
Josh Rogin, Bloomberg View (@joshrogin)

Is President Trump going bipartisan? 31 MIN, 49 SEC

After nine months with no accomplishments by Republicans, President Trump extended an olive branch to the Democrats. He's basking in positive reaction to his dinner last week with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. They claim he agreed to protect the so-called "Dreamers" from deportation. Immigration hardliners are outraged, and "progressive" Democrats don't like the trade-off for increased border security. But everything Trump says is subject to sudden change, and Dreamers' are still full of anxiety. We look at the talking points -- and the tweets.

Guests:
David Graham, Atlantic magazine (@GrahamDavidA)
Clarissa Martínez de Castro, UnidosUS (@WeAreUnidosUS)
Mickey Kaus, Political Commentator and Author (@kausmickey)
Annie Linskey, Boston Globe (@annielinskey)

More:
Graham on DACA pitting Trump against his own administration
Kaus cautions against the PR-style hooey on Dreamers
Linskey on bipartisanship in Washington, leaving Dems and GOP scratching their heads

RT and Sputnik; the weaponization of Information 11 MIN, 5 SEC


President Putin during a visit to the new Russia Today broadcasting center
Photo courtesy Kremlin Press Office

Russia's cable news channel, RT looks like other cable news programs, although its audience is comparatively tiny. But it doesn't have to have big ratings to accomplish the goals of Russia's state media operation. In the age of Twitter and Facebook, "Russia has built the most effective propaganda operation of the 21st century so far." That's according to Jim Rutenberg, in yesterday's New York Times Magazine.

Guests:
Jim Rutenberg, New York Times (@jimrutenberg)

Photo: (L-R) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), President Donald Trump and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Producers:
Katie Cooper
Devan Schwartz
Andrea Brody

