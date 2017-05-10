Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

After meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister today, President Trump gave a brief answer when asked why he fired the head of the FBI. "Because he wasn't doing a good job. Quite simply, he wasn't doing a good job." Speaking at greater length, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters it was, "the right thing at the right time." The President says he fired Comey at the request of current Attorney General Jeff Sessions. His action is being compared to the so-called "Saturday Night Massacre" that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation in 1973. Comey was looking into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. His Administration insists that it's time to move on, but Democrats are demanding an independent investigation. Just one Republican is going that far. But many say they are "troubled."
Guests:
Josh Meyer, Politico (@JoshMeyerDC)
Tim Weiner, journalist and author (@TimWeinerAuthor)
Ken Klukowski, American Civil Rights Union (@The_ACRU)
Paul Butler, Georgetown University
Max Boot, Council on Foreign Relations (@MaxBoot)
Ted Lieu, US Congress (@tedlieu)
