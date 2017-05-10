ON AIR
Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

Vice President Mike Pence took the Administration's lead today in explaining why the President fired the Head of the FBI, saying, "The president made the right decision at the right time." Trump's action is being compared to the so-called "Saturday Night Massacre" that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation in 1973.

May 10, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Will firing James Comey backfire on President Trump? 44 MIN, 38 SEC

After meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister today, President Trump gave a brief answer when asked why he fired the head of the FBI. "Because he wasn't doing a good job. Quite simply, he wasn't doing a good job." Speaking at greater length, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters it was, "the right thing at the right time." The President says he fired Comey at the request of current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.  His action is being compared to the so-called "Saturday Night Massacre" that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation in 1973. Comey was looking into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. His Administration insists that it's time to move on, but Democrats are demanding an independent investigation. Just one Republican is going that far. But many say they are "troubled."

Guests:
Josh Meyer, Politico (@JoshMeyerDC)
Tim Weiner, journalist and author (@TimWeinerAuthor)
Ken Klukowski, American Civil Rights Union (@The_ACRU)
Paul Butler, Georgetown University
Max Boot, Council on Foreign Relations (@MaxBoot)
Ted Lieu, US Congress (@tedlieu)

More:
Meyer on FBI agents' response to Comey's firing
Politico on behind Comey's firing: An enraged Trump, fuming about Russia
Lieu's statement on Trump's firing of Comey
Butler on AG Sessions' meeting with Senators on Russian contacts

Enemies

Tim Weiner

Tunnel collapses at Washington plutonium plant 5 MIN, 6 SEC


A collapsing tunnel at America's most radioactive nuclear site
in Washington State near the Colombia River
Photos courtesy Hanford Nuclear Site

The Hanford Nuclear Site in Eastern Washington built the atomic bomb that destroyed Nagasaki, Japan in 1945. It provided plutonium for nuclear weapons for the next 40 years, and now it's the most radioactive location in the Western Hemisphere. Yesterday, a 20-foot section of a tunnel full of nuclear waste collapsed. So far, there are no reports of radioactive releases. Dan Hirsch, director of the Environmental and Nuclear Policy Program at UC Santa Cruz and president of the nuclear watchdog group Bridge the Gap in Los Angeles, has more on the accident and clean-up efforts.


Workers have begun to fill the hole in the tunnel,
located near the PUREX Plant at the Hanford Site, with soil.
Approximately 50 truckloads of soil will be used to fill the hole.

Guests:
Dan Hirsch, UC Santa Cruz / Committee to Bridge the Gap (@ucsc)

